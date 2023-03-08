A Home-Grown Salsa Sensation Coming Soon to Every Southern California Table
Go St. Patrick’s Day Green All Month Long with Casa de Comer’s Innovative Flavors, Now Available at 11 Bristol Farms Locations and all Gelson’s Markets
We delight in bringing a whole new generation of people together around a snack or meal worth savoring.”SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This March, “Going Green” takes on a fresh new meaning in an authentically-crafted collection of Smokin’ Good Salsas from Casa de Comer, now available at 11 Southern California Bristol Farms locations. Rooted in centuries of old-world Mexican tradition plant-based foods, Casa de Comer brings the legendary taste of flame-grilled, family-style fresh salsa to the haute cuisine culture of the West Coast. Since 2108, husband-wife team Sean Comer and Silvia Franco-Comer steadily expanded their home-grown brand from a local sensation to a SoCal staple. This St. Patrick’s Day and all month long they are featuring fresh Cilantro plant-based salsas. Dress up any recipe with a “pinch” of delectable green salsas, adding the richness of three leaved herbs is perfect for the occasion.
— Casa de Comer Co-founder, Sean Comer
“Silvia and I are passionate about sharing the flame-grilled and fresh herb flavors of these salsa recipes, passed down through her family from one generation to another,” shares Sean Comer. “We delight in bringing a whole new generation of people together around a snack or meal worth savoring.”
Three harvest-ripe vegan and gluten-free salsas add a pop of seasonal color to any dish or snack spread, pairing a rich depth of farm-fresh flavor with healthy plant-based nutrition:
Golden Green Salsa (Salsa Verde Ahumada) is a smooth blend of zesty tomatillo with a smoky flavor and medium-level heat for a mouthwatering citrusy finish.
Salsa Taquera Ahumada (Salsa Ahumada con Chile de Árbol) combines savory tomatillo with a perfect level of hot spice and a signature smoky flavor that tastes like it comes straight from mama’s kitchen. Brings the fire of a traditional table salsa that keeps them coming back for more (for those who like it hot)!
Cilantro Lime and Pepita Salsa pairs the fresh, unmistakable flavor of one of the most celebrated Mexican herbs with a creamy-blend of pumpkin seed and a kick of juicy citrus, distinctively bold blend that satisfies. Makes a delicious chimichurri!
Try Smokin’ Good Salsa as a standalone dip, dressing or a punchy garnish for soups, meats, salads, and more. Also a perfect healthy choice for afternoon snacking, gifting, or as a thoughtful contribution to gatherings with friends (assuming you want to share). Find select garden-fresh blends of Casa de Comer salsas at Bristol Farms locations in West Hollywood, Yorba Linda, Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, Palm Desert, South Pasadena, Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach, Newport Beach, and Irvine. Also available at all local Gelson’s Market locations. Case Orders available Follow on instagram @casadecomersalsa
About Casa de Comer:
Co-Founded by husband-wife team Sean Comer and Silva Franco-Comer, Casa de Comer began with a simple mission: to craft quality, healthy and savory salsas by using authentic flavors of old-world Mexico. Generations of family tradition passed down from Silvia’s Mama Lidia led to a fresh collection of flame-grilled, preservative-free salsas that enliven any dish or snack plate. Priding themselves for never using any products that come from a metal can. Each perfectly balanced recipe initially featured as a tri-tip sandwich garnish on the couple’s food truck and quickly became the star of the show. Due to customer demand, Casa de Comer introduced three standalone salsas - Signature Red, Verde, and Salsa Taquera Ahumada - to suit a variety of spice and flavor preferences. Recently introduced innovative flavors, Cilantro Lime and Pepita and also filling the demand for a premium Mango salsa. You can now find four distinct blends at all Southern California Gelson’s Market locations. Learn more about the Casa de Comer story at CasadeComerFoods.com.
