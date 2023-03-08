Cherokee Media Group Announces 19 Honorees for 2023’s Women in Collections and Recoveries Award Program
The Women in Collections and Recoveries award program received nominations nationwide for women in various roles within this segment of the industry.
I couldn’t be more excited that we get to recognize these exceptional women in the collections and recoveries industry”RALEIGH, NC, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cherokee Media Group (CMG), a leading business-to-business media company and news source for the pre-owned automotive industry, announces this year's honorees for the Women in Collections and Recoveries award program presented by American Recovery Service. This is the second year for the award program, established in 2022, to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of women in the auto finance, remarketing, and retail spaces who have excelled in complex areas such as collections and recoveries.
— Jessica Johnson, publisher of SubPrime Auto Finance News
"We are thrilled to honor these outstanding women who have demonstrated exceptional performance and leadership in their respective fields," said Bill Zadeits, CMG president. "Through this program, we aim to encourage and support the continued success and growth of women in the collections and recoveries industry while raising awareness for important contributions women have made to the automotive industry as a whole.”
The Women in Collections and Recoveries award program received nominations nationwide for women in various roles within this segment of the industry. The 19 honorees for this year’s award hail from various automotive businesses and have demonstrated exceptional performance and leadership in areas such as compliance, strategy, operations, and technology.
The full list of honorees includes:
•Casey Fetzer, VP, Repossession, Redemption and Remarketing, Credit Acceptance
•Rachel Berry, Vice President of Loan Servicing and Recovery, Credito Real USA
•Nikki Magner, VP of Loan Servicing, SAFCO
•Amy Stephan, Account Resolution Manager, America’s Car-Mart
•Cassandra Boyajian, Collections/Recovery Manager at Citizens Bank
•Tiffany Merrigan, Senior Director of Loan Servicing, Bridgecrest Acceptance
•Amy Dpew, Director, Credit & Collections, NextGear Capital
•Corinne Kirkendall, EVP Compliance & Regulatory Affairs, PassTime
•Jenny Liagre, Co-Owner of Rockwood Recovery and President of Michigan Association of Repossession Agencies
•Julie Carey, National Account Manager, Allied Solutions
•Jessie Herdrich-Irwin, Chief Operations Officer, PAR North America
•Michele Connell, Vice President, Client Relations, Location Services
•Clovie Zamarripa, Chief Compliance Officer, Loss Prevention Services
•Denise Cross, Manager, Solutions Consultants-Collections & Investigations, Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions
•Seyi Mclelland, Senior Director of Portfolio Marketing, FICO
•Kathy Plemons, Director, Recovery Operations, Flagship Credit Acceptance
•Melanie DeGuire, Senior Vice President of Support Services, American Recovery Service
•Alysia Altemueller, Claims and Collections Analyst, ACERTUS
•Gerri Weir, Owner, Premier Recovery and President, Recovery Agents of the Carolinas
"I couldn’t be more excited that we get to recognize these exceptional women in the collections and recoveries industry," said Jessica Johnson, publisher of SubPrime Auto Finance News and Auto Fin Journal. "I’ve had the good fortune of getting to know some of them and can say their outstanding performance and leadership have contributed immensely to the growth and success of this industry. Congratulations to all the honorees on this well-deserved recognition."
The honorees will be highlighted in the March issue of SubPrime Auto Finance News and will participate in a panel discussion November 6 – 9 at Used Car Week in Scottsdale, Arizona. The panel discussion will provide an opportunity for the honorees to share their professional experiences and insights and will be followed by an award luncheon to recognize their achievements.
###
About Cherokee Media Group
Cherokee Media Group (CMG) is a leading business-to-business media company that provides news and information to the vehicle remarketing, auto finance, and used-car industries in the US and Canada. Established in 1990, CMG publishes top industry media brands, including Auto Remarketing, Auto Remarketing Canada, SubPrime Auto Finance News, BHPH Report, and Auto Fin Journal. Delivering timely, accurate, relevant news and insights, its publications reach a broad audience of franchised and independent dealers, remarketers, auctions, OEM executives, captives and independent finance companies, banks, and more, through print publications, digital media, and live events including Canada's Used Car Week, Automotive Intelligence Summit, National Remarketing Conference Spring Summit, and Used Car Week.
Nick Zulovich
Cherokee Media Group
nzulovich@cherokeemediagroup.com