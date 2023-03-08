Elbaite Co-founder Samira Tollo Launches Mentorship Program for Female Entrepreneurs

Samira Tollo, Elbaite co-founder The logo for Elbaite cryptocurrency exchange

Elbaite and Samira Tollo are launching an exclusive mentorship program for female/female-identifying entrepreneurs as part of International Women's day 2023.

My success is an accumulation of the many generous conversations I've had with mentors, I look forward to giving back to my female peers and helping them navigate this murky road of entrepreneurship” — Samira Tollo, Elbaite co-founder

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elbaite is thrilled to launch an exclusive 6-week mentorship program for female (or female-identifying) entrepreneurs with Samira Tollo, entrepreneur and business leader in the blockchain and crypto industry.

The program will run for six weeks and offer one lucky entrepreneur the opportunity to work closely with Elbaite and Samira to:

* Clarify their business vision and goals

* Develop a strategic plan for growth

* Identify and overcome roadblocks and challenges

* Build their confidence and leadership skills

* Connect with valuable resources and networks

Samira began her entrepreneurship journey at 21 when she co-founded Elbaite non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange. As a young woman of colour, Samira identified a huge need for diversity within the entrepreneurship space. Since then, she has worked tirelessly to promote diversity and gender equality earning her the "Gender and Diversity Leader of the Year" award by Blockchain Australia in 2022.

Tollo attributes her business success to her industry mentors "My success is an accumulation of the many generous conversations I've had with mentors. I look forward to giving back to my female peers and helping them navigate this murky road of entrepreneurship”.

Elbaite http://www.elbaite.com/ is a non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange that enables users to trade crypto to/from their own wallet, giving users complete control over their assets and protecting them from security breaches and fraudulent activities. Elbaite has created a customer-centric and ethical platform that empowers users to take control of their finances.

To be considered for the program, female (or female-identifying) entrepreneurs are invited to comment on the LinkedIn post LINK with a brief introduction of themselves and why they would be the perfect fit for the program.

By offering this mentorship program, Elbaite and Samira aim to provide valuable support and guidance to female entrepreneurs, helping them to grow their businesses and succeed in the industry.