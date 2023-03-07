FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023 Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will address House and Senate

joint agriculture committees Wednesday WHO/WHAT: Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will speak to the House and Senate joint legislative committees, outlining the needs of the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the state’s agriculture and agribusiness industry. His comments will focus on the urgent need to preserve farmland in the wake of strong growth, ag research and the challenges in hiring and retaining staff in the wake of department-wide high vacancy rates. WHEN/WHERE: Wednesday,March 8,1 p.m.

Room 643, Legislative Office Building BACKGROUND

INFORMATION: NCDA&CS supports the state’s $92.9 billion agriculture and agribusiness industry and helps protect consumers through its food safety, veterinary, pesticides and weights and measures inspections and programs. Agriculture and farmers contribute to the state, national and global food supply. -aea-1