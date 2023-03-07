Ohio Department of Education Celebration Honors Ohio Students Committing to Service in U.S. Armed Forces

Release date: 3/7/2023

Today, the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Second Lady Tina Husted recognized high school students from around Ohio who have committed to service in the U.S. military.



High school seniors and juniors who are entering service academies or have committed to serve as active duty, Reserve or National Guard members were invited to take part in the All-Ohio U.S. Armed Forces Career Commitment Celebration at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus.

“I am honored to celebrate Ohio’s future service members today,” Ohio Second Lady Tina Husted said. “These students have made a commitment unlike any other to help ensure the security and freedom of our nation. They exemplify the qualities of bravery, sacrifice, and honor.”



“Today we recognize and thank Ohio’s high school students from across the state who have chosen to serve Ohio and our country in the U.S. military,” Interim State Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens said. “The students here today, like members of the armed forces before them, have chosen a meaningful post-high school pathway that will include hard work and sacrifice that will create many opportunities. Ohio and the nation will be a better place because of their dedication and service to others.”



The students signed commitment letters, received red, white and blue cords from the USO and celebrated with their families and members of the military and education communities. Stacia Naquin, a USO volunteer and ABC 6 news anchor, provided the welcome address. For the first time, this year’s celebration included a student speaker, Kiara Contreras, a student at Old Fort High School in Tiffin. Franklin Heights High School’s Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps conducted the presentation of colors. Delaware’s Cheshire Elementary School students led the Pledge of Allegiance and the Sgt. Szu-Yu Chu of the 338th Army Band sang the National Anthem.



The commitment celebration also featured: