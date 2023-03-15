Walford Home Launches New Seafoam Green Color for Popular Rustic Farmhouse Home, Kitchen, and Garden Products

Walford Home Kitchen Utensil Holder New Color Release Seafoam Green New From Walford Home - Farmhouse Salt and Pepper Shaker Set, Seafoam Green Walford Home - Home Kitchen Garden Décor

Walford Home, LLC announces their new color Seafoam Green. It is perfect for those looking to add a touch of color to their farmhouse-style décor.

Seafoam is such a calming and soothing color that perfectly complements our rustic farmhouse style.” — Lawrence Barnes

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walford Home, LLC, a family-owned business located in North Carolina, is pleased to announce the addition of Seafoam Green to their existing product line of popular rustic farmhouse kitchen , home, and garden products. Seafoam is trending and popular a color for 2023 and is perfect for adding a pop to your home, kitchen, or garden décor.Walford Home is currently taking orders for retail stores for their new Seafoam Green color across their product line. The Flower Pot and Vases with Dogwood flower feature, Kitchen utensil holder, and decorative trays are some of the products that are available in this new color. Walford Home’s quality products are both functional and decorative and are designed to bring character and accent your home.Seafoam green is a soothing and calming color that exudes a sense of tranquility and relaxation. It is a beautiful shade of green with subtle hints of blue and gray, giving it a unique and refreshing quality. This delicate color is often associated with the ocean and its gentle waves, as well as with nature and new beginnings. Seafoam green can add a touch of elegance and sophistication to any home decor or fashion ensemble, making it a versatile and timeless color choice. Its popularity is on the rise, as it is a trending color for 2023 and beyond.Lawrence Barnes, CEO of Walford Home, LLC, says, "We are excited to introduce our new Seafoam Green color to our customers. It's a trending color for 2023 and is perfect for those looking to add a touch of color to their farmhouse decor . Our products are designed to be both functional and decorative, and the new Seafoam Green color is no exception."To celebrate the launch of their new Seafoam Green color, Walford Home is excited to offer their retail customers a chance to add a touch of the latest color trend to their retail stores with their new color line of products. Be sure to visit Walford Home's website and connect with us to place your order today to for their products in the new Seafoam Green.About Walford Home: Established in 2017, Walford Home is an American family-owned business located in North Carolina. Walford Home products are proudly designed in the US by their internal team. Walford Home specializes in premium quality home, kitchen, and garden products designed exclusively by them to bring character and accent your home. Walford Home's colored and galvanized kitchen, home, and garden products are both functional and decorative, created specifically for you in their distinctive farmhouse style.

Walford Home Farmhouse Home, Kitchen, and Garden Decor