Street Volkswagen Earns 2023 DealerRater Texas Volkswagen Dealer of the Year Award for Superior Customer Experience
Across Texas, Street Volkswagen of Amarillo is Best-reviewed by Volkswagen Shoppers.
We know this award is from our customers and for that we are grateful, especially receiving it year after year.”AMARILLO, TEXAS, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Volkswagen of Amarillo is awarded a 2023 Dealer of the Year Award in Texas by DealerRater, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform and company of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS). The Dealer of the Year Award recognizes auto dealerships across the U.S. and Canada that consistently exceed consumer expectations across all dimensions of the dealership experience, including speed, transparency, trade-in and financing experiences, and more.
— John Luciano, Street Volkswagen Owner
“DealerRater.com, which collected more than 1.1 million customer reviews in 2022, provides a dealership with real-time feedback on their customers' experiences. The dealers and their teams that excel are ones who adapt quickly to evolving shopping expectations and step up to meet consumer needs with outstanding service. This past year, Street Volkswagen of Amarillo stood out among its peers for providing a top-notch experience,” said DealerRater General Manager Jamie Oldershaw. “Car shoppers' interactions with dealerships begin and end online, which is why it is imperative for dealers to think about how they provide exceptional service at every stage of the car shopping journey. The most successful dealers like Street Volkswagen of Amarillo understand the value of a quality virtual showroom that carries over into the in-store experience and then concludes with the shopper sharing their feedback with others through an online review. This approach is what differentiates our award-winners from their competition.”
DealerRater helps dealers build their online reputation and connect shoppers with their top salespeople virtually to ensure that the experience is established before the shopper walks through the doors. Award-winning dealers encourage their car shoppers to leave reviews that will help build a dealer's online reputation and ultimately generate new customers.
“This is a great honor for us here at Street Volkswagen,” said Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Owner and General Manager, John Luciano. “We know this award is from our customers and for that we are grateful, especially receiving it year after year.”
DealerRater Dealer of the Year Award Methodology
The DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards are presented annually to the top U.S. and Canadian car dealers with 25 or more reviews based on categories such as customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience, key drivers of repeat and referral business. The scoring algorithm considers the dealership’s average DealerRater star rating as well as the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2022 calendar year.
Visit DealerRater.com for a full list of winners, U.S. and Canada.
ABOUT DEALERRATER
DealerRater, a Cars.com company, is a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform that empowers dealerships to efficiently grow their brands by accelerating, automating and amplifying positive review generation across digital channels. By offering a product suite that allows qualified dealerships to manage their digital presence and build and maintain their online reputation, DealerRater helps dealers drive new customer connections every day, achieve higher SEO rankings and, ultimately, generate higher-quality leads that close, faster.
Founded in 2002, DealerRater reviews cover 44,000 U.S. and Canadian dealerships, including a network of more than 5,000 Certified Dealers, that reaches an audience of more than 34 million consumers each month.
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo opened in Amarillo, Texas in 2013 and has since been a valuable corporate citizen in the Texas Panhandle. They provide support to area nonprofit organizations such as Family Support Services, Young Life, United Way, the High Plains Food Bank, AAF-Amarillo, the Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, West Texas A&M University and many other organizations. For more information on Street Volkswagen of Amarillo please visit their website at www.streetvw.com or call them at 806.350.8999
David Meraz
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo
+1 806-350-8999
email us here