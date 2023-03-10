Kon10Dr Partners with FITGMR to Boost Esports Ecosystem in Nigeria
Kon10Dr, a leading esports organization in Nigeria, announced a new partnership with FITGMR, a performance and esports player development organization.
WHITEFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kon10Dr, a leading esports organization in Nigeria, announced a new partnership with FITGMR, a performance and esports player development organization. This partnership will help build the esports ecosystem in Nigeria, providing employment opportunities and creating a platform for amateur and professional gamers to thrive and develop sustainable career paths.
— Sidney Esiri, Founder of Kon10Dr
Kon10Dr hosts and organizes premium tournaments across Nigeria, providing a platform for gamers to showcase their skills and compete for top prizes. FITGMR developed the first app specifically designed to meet the mental and physical demands of gamers and esports athletes, and offers a science-based curriculum for secondary and post-secondary educators and coaches to support healthy gaming education and practice.
Through this partnership, Kon10Dr and FITGMR are poised to revolutionize the esports industry in Nigeria, working together to provide esports athletes with the necessary resources and training to grow and succeed in the esports industry. With the booming esports market in Nigeria, this partnership will create a platform for local players to compete at the highest level, integrating the FITGMR’s healthy gaming system and technology into Kon10Dr esports programming.
"We are excited to partner with FITGMR to support the growth of the esports industry in Nigeria," said Sidney Esiri, Founder of Kon10Dr. "This partnership will provide gamers with the tools they need to succeed in the industry, and create opportunities for local talent to shine on the international stage."
"Our partnership with Kon10Dr is an exciting step forward for FITGMR, and for the esports industry in Nigeria," said Kristin Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of FITGMR. "Together, we will provide gamers with the training and resources they need to succeed in the industry, and help build a strong, sustainable and healthy ecosystem for esports in Nigeria."
About FITGMR
Born out of Cloud9, one of the world’s most successful esports organizations, FITGMR is a performance and esports player development organization. FITGMR developed the first app specifically designed to meet the mental and physical demands of gamers and esports athletes and offers a science-based curriculum for secondary and post secondary educators and coaches to support healthy gaming education and practice. FITGMR’s Training Grounds is a premier comprehensive training experience that includes esport-specific in-game training, competitive league play, coaching, and community engagement. Training Grounds has furnished more players to the professional/semi-professional scene as coaches, players, and in esports careers than any other training organization.
About Kon10Dr
Kon10Dr was founded in 2021 by former singer-songwriter and performing artist Dr. Sidney Esiri, popularly known as "Dr. SID," an avid gamer and also the founder of Sidizens Gaming. Dr. SID is following his passion to create a sustainable ecosystem for gamers. In December of 2021, Kon10dr organized the "Kon10Dr Esports Championships", the biggest LAN event in Nigeria’s gaming history with a prize pool of over N26,000,000.
