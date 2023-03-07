Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Retailers Make Store Locations Distribution Centers
Walmart Triples its Monthly Orders Fulfilled by Stores and Delivered to Customers
Big-box retailers are using their own stores as distribution centers, which helps them compete with Amazon’s same day, next day delivery strategy.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are committed to using brick-and-mortar locations as distribution centers to fulfill online orders.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
“Retailers realized they didn’t have to build distribution centers like what Amazon has done,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “Big-box retailers are using their own stores as distribution centers, which helps them compete with Amazon’s same day, next day delivery strategy.”
RetailDive.com reported that Walmart fulfills $1 billion in online orders every month, which is triple the revenue since 2021.
Target also has announced a $100 million investment to expand its “store-based hub strategy,” while Best Buy will use “floor space” in some stores to help meet online order demand.
Gould said Walmart has 4,648 locations in the United States, while Target has 1,948 stores.
“Walmart and Target have brick-and-mortar locations within driving distance of millions of consumers,” he added. “This cuts down delivery time tremendously.”
Gould and his NPI team keep track of retail news because the company works with health, wellness, sports nutrition, and beauty brands that want to expand their sales or launch products in the United States.
“I have been in retail for more than 35 years,” Gould said. “I first represented iconic brands such as Igloo and Remington before I started NPI.”
Gould said he realized that product manufacturers often struggled to introduce their products to American consumers.
“The cost of building out a sales network was prohibitive, which is why I developed my ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform,” he added. “Under the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system, NPI controls all the services a company might need to sell their products here.
“NPI provides sales support, marketing campaigns, FDA regulatory guidance, and operational expertise,” Gould said. “We emphasize speed to market at an affordable price.”
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Andrew Polin
InHealth Media
email us here