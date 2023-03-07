Submit Release
Two human smuggling attempts halted at the Laredo Sector I-35 checkpoint

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents halted two human smuggling attempts at the I-35 checkpoint.

 On March 6, Border Patrol agents encountered a tractor-trailer at the primary inspection lane when a Service canine alerted to the trailer.  During inspection, Border Patrol agents discovered 12 individuals inside the sleeper area. Record checks revealed that the individuals were in the country illegally. They were from the countries of Guatemala and Mexico. The driver and undocumented individuals were taken into custody and processed accordingly. 

On the same day, Border Patrol agents encountered a vehicle in the primary inspection lane at the checkpoint. During an immigration inspection of the driver, Border Patrol agents discovered three individuals in the cargo area of the vehicle. The individuals were hidden underneath large ceramic pots. Record checks revealed that the individuals were in the country illegally, all from Mexico. The subjects along with the driver and a passenger were taken into custody and were processed accordingly. 

