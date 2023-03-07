Community Members Plant 50 New Trees at Singing Hills Park

A local area father and his children volunteer to plant trees in Singing Hills Park. Featured is Officer Minter, a South Central Neighborhood Police Officer in Dallas. Minter is one of two officers from the Community Operations Division who helped plant trees today. Foresters from the City of Dallas, Texas Trees Foundation, and representatives from the City of Dallas and Dallas Police collaborated on this planting. Council Member Tennell Atkins of Dallas City Council District 8 attended the planting. He expressed gratitude to have trees added adjacent the park's trail system.

First tree planting of the spring season is made possible by The Budd Family. New trees were planted at Singing Hills Park, making it cooler and greener.

It is an honor to help make this first planting of the spring season possible in a park that has low tree canopy coverage. Our family and foundation have a longstanding commitment to the environment.” — Dorothy Budd of The Budd Family

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singing Hills Park received 50 new trees as part of a partnership with Texas Trees Foundation, The Budd Family Foundation, and Dallas Parks and Recreation. The trees were planted by more than 50 community volunteers, staff, and foresters from Texas Trees Foundation and Dallas Park and Recreation as part of the Branching Out Program that aims to mitigate urban heat and increase the tree canopy coverage in Dallas.

Trees planted today included American elm, Bur oak, Carolina cherry laurel, Cedar elm, Chinquapin oak,

Eastern redbud, Mexican sycamore, Pecan, Roughleaf Dogwood, and Texas red oak. They have been strategically placed in the park and will decrease storm water runoff into the park’s nearby creek

“The work we’re able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. The new trees not only provide benefits for park goers, they also help increase tree canopy coverage and mitigate urban heat,” said Janette Monear CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. “With the support of our partners, our communities will be cleaner, greener, cooler, and healthier for generations to come.”

Positioned in Dallas City Council District 8, Singing Hills Park is in the southernmost district of Dallas. The district’s representative, Council Member Tennell Atkins, lauds the district’s green space, including the addition of trees on the park’s trail. “This trail at Singing Hills Park is an important connector trail. Trees are oxygen, trees are shade – this will be such a great place to cool off,” Atkins said.

The Branching Out program began in 2018 to reforest and beautify Dallas’ aging urban canopy. For each planting the Dallas Park and Recreation, the Texas Trees Foundation, organizational donors, and community volunteers work collaboratively to strategically plant trees with the intentions to increase the current Dallas tree canopy coverage, while providing shade and other health benefits.

Trees cool the surfaces of their surrounding environment through shade and offer additional ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, air pollution removal, energy savings, and stormwater savings.

About Texas Trees Foundation

Celebrating 40 years of addressing urban forestry issues in Dallas, the Texas Trees Foundation has served as a catalyst in creating a reimagined green legacy for North Texas. Scientific research has led our vision of transforming outdoor spaces into greener, cleaner, cooler and healthier communities, while educating the public of the social, economic, environmental, and health benefits that trees provide. For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and its programs and projects, visit www.texastrees.org. You can also follow Dallas Park & Recreation on Instagram at www.instagram.com/dallasparkrec, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DallasParkRec/, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/dallasparkrec.

About The Budd Family Foundation

The Budd Family Foundation was created by Russell and Dorothy Budd. The Foundation focuses on putting faith into action and championing social, civil, and environmental justice.

About Dallas Park & Recreation

The Dallas Park and Recreation Department provides diverse leisure and recreational options year-round for all ages. We are committed to caring for Dallas’ parks, trails and open spaces. Through our Branching Out activities, we are working to increase Dallas’ tree canopy to 37% by 2040. We work with diverse partners to plant trees in a way that is inclusive and equitable for the citizens of Dallas. Find us and more information at DallasParks.org