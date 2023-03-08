Etnyre International Companies to Exhibit at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023
Etnyre International, joined by BearCat Mfg. and Rayner Equipment Systems, will exhibit their top asphalt equipment at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etnyre International, a leading asphalt equipment manufacturer throughout the United States, will host a booth at this year’s CONEXPO-CON/AGG. CONEXPO is the largest construction convention in North America, this year being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 14 to 18.
CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 is the number one convention for contractors across the construction industry to meet, connect, and test the latest equipment from well-known manufacturers. CONEXPO will feature over 1,800 exhibitors and 175-plus educational sessions and panels, taking place over 2.7 million square feet of convention center space. Attendees can meet and network with leaders and experts across the asphalt, hauling, concrete, trucking, earthmoving, and more industries.
“CONEXPO is the biggest show Etnyre participates in,” says Brian Horner, Director of Sales at Etnyre International. “We always try to be present at these conventions, and this year might be our biggest showing yet. For the first time, we have our three primary Etnyre Companies, Etnyre, BearCat and Rayner, all under one roof!”
According to Horner, 2023 is quickly becoming one of CONEXPO’s biggest years for the number of exhibitors and convention goers attending.
“I think everyone is excited to return after a few years of hiatus, with COVID and everything. I know our team certainly is! Everyone can’t wait to see what new innovations we’ve missed in the asphalt industry for the last few years.”
Those attending CONEXPO can find Etnyre International at Booth C31332 in the Central Hall, between the Dynapac and LeeBoy booths. Etnyre will feature their Asphalt Distributors, Live-Bottom Trailers, RoadSavers, and additional equipment from Etnyre, BearCat Manufacturing and Rayner Equipment Systems.
The CONEXPO-CON/AGG will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center at 3150 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, from March 14 to 18. Those wishing to attend can sign-up now via the show’s website at https://www.conexpoconagg.com/.
Etnyre International proudly manufactures a wide range of equipment serving the asphalt road construction industry, from asphalt distributors to chip spreaders and storage tanks to trailers. Since 1898, Etnyre has continually set the standard for performance and reliability, paving the way for customer success throughout the asphalt industry. You can contact Etnyre International by calling 815-732-2116. Etnyre International is headquartered at 1333 Daysville Rd, Oregon, IL 61061.
