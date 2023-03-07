Aero Colors approved to certify AkzoNobel 58 Series to MIL-PRF 85285 Type 1 Class H
State-of-the-art formulation capabilities ensure accurate tinting to spec.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Colors, a division of Hisco, announces its approval to certify AkzoNobel 58 Series polyurethane topcoats to MIL-PRF 85285 Type 1 Class H. Engineered to perform as a higher-quality, defensive topcoat for aerospace applications, AkzoNobel 58 Series is now available through Aero Colors with improved lead times and no minimum order value. Notable for fast turnaround on AkzoNobel custom tint orders, the Aero Colors process relies on innovative color formulation capabilities to ensure accurate tinting to spec.
From its strategically located northern Florida facility, Aero Colors has specialized in custom-tinted aerospace paints, primers and specialty coatings for nearly 30 years. Learn more about Aero Colors at MRO Americas 2023 (Hisco booth #4734), scheduled April 18-20th in Atlanta, Georgia.
Hisco's international branch network includes 37 stocking locations in three countries: the United States, HiscoMex in Mexico, and HiscoCan in Canada. Hisco's Precision Converting facilities provide value-added fabrication, and its Adhesive Materials Group offers an array of custom repackaging solutions. Acquired in early 2023, Alliance Graphics & Printing provides customers with custom, durable labels and industrial printing solutions.
Hisco also offers RFID technology for inventory, work order and asset management as well as VMI programs with specialized warehousing for chemical management, logistics services, and cold storage.
Hisco’s exclusive Documented Cost Savings (DCS) program has saved customers nearly $180 million to date. Its supplier base includes manufacturing giants Henkel, Alpha and 3M, to name a few. For more information, visit www.hisco.com.
