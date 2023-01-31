Precision Converting Awarded 2022 3M Preferred Converter Cup
A division of Hisco, Precision Converting has received the coveted award for the 2nd consecutive year.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Converting, manufacturer of solutions-based, custom-converted precision parts throughout North America, has been awarded the coveted 3M Preferred Converter Cup for the 2nd consecutive year. The award culminates a successful year for the company, during which Precision Converting exceeded the performance of their competition in quality, experience and customer service with regard to 3M solutions and services.
Precision Converting is a division of Hisco and a 3M Preferred Converter. Visit Precision Converting in-person at IME East, Booth# 3162 in Anaheim, CA, February 7th – 9th 2023 to learn more about the company’s custom manufacturing solutions.
Hisco's international branch network includes 37 stocking locations in three countries: the United States, HiscoMex in Mexico, and HiscoCan in Canada. Hisco's Precision Converting facilities provide value-added fabrication, and its Adhesive Materials Group provides an array of custom repackaging solutions. Hisco also offers RFID technology for inventory, work order and asset management as well as VMI programs with specialized warehousing for chemical management, logistics services, and cold storage. Hisco’s exclusive Documented Cost Savings (DCS) program has saved customers more than $180 million to date. For more information, visit www.hisco.com or www.precisionconverting.com.
