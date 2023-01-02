Hisco Acquires Alliance Graphics and Printing
Partnership will leverage and align core strengths of both companies to benefit customers.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hisco, an employee-owned, specialty distribution company serving aerospace, electronics assembly, eMobility, medical device manufacturing, and other industrial markets, today announces its acquisition of Alliance Graphics and Printing, a solutions-based print & label company headquartered in Houston, Texas.
“The acquisition of Alliance is a natural fit, as both companies share similar core values and a culture of customer urgency,” said Hisco CEO Bob Dill. “Hisco is excited to expand our product offering through Alliance’s exceptional label and print capabilities.”
This new partnership leverages and aligns the strengths of the two companies, resulting in direct benefits for the customer.
• Combines Hisco’s access to high-quality, high-performance label materials from 3M and other key suppliers with Alliance Graphics and Printing’s fully integrated label production, allowing Hisco to offer custom, durable labels from materials engineered to withstand even the harshest environments.
• Provides high-quality, large print runs for instruction or product booklets, as often required by manufacturers and many existing Hisco customers to accompany products being produced.
Alliance Graphics and Printing is a supply-chain solutions company that delivers a combined offering of digital storefronts, inventory management, mailing operations and fulfillment solutions in addition to print and video production.
Hisco's international branch network includes 37 stocking locations in three countries: the United States, HiscoMex in Mexico, and HiscoCan in Canada. Hisco's Precision Converting facilities provide value-added fabrication, and its Adhesive Materials Group provides an array of custom repackaging solutions.
Hisco also offers RFID technology for inventory, work order and asset management as well as VMI programs with specialized warehousing for chemical management, logistics services, and cold storage.
Hisco’s exclusive Documented Cost Savings (DCS) program has saved customers nearly $180 million to date. Its supplier base includes manufacturing giants Henkel, Alpha and 3M, to name a few. For more information, visit www.hisco.com.
Julie Stewart
Hisco
9103320473
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn