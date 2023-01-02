Submit Release
News Search

There were 336 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,684 in the last 365 days.

Hisco Acquires Alliance Graphics and Printing

Partnership will leverage and align core strengths of both companies to benefit customers.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hisco, an employee-owned, specialty distribution company serving aerospace, electronics assembly, eMobility, medical device manufacturing, and other industrial markets, today announces its acquisition of Alliance Graphics and Printing, a solutions-based print & label company headquartered in Houston, Texas.

“The acquisition of Alliance is a natural fit, as both companies share similar core values and a culture of customer urgency,” said Hisco CEO Bob Dill. “Hisco is excited to expand our product offering through Alliance’s exceptional label and print capabilities.”

This new partnership leverages and aligns the strengths of the two companies, resulting in direct benefits for the customer.

• Combines Hisco’s access to high-quality, high-performance label materials from 3M and other key suppliers with Alliance Graphics and Printing’s fully integrated label production, allowing Hisco to offer custom, durable labels from materials engineered to withstand even the harshest environments.

• Provides high-quality, large print runs for instruction or product booklets, as often required by manufacturers and many existing Hisco customers to accompany products being produced.

Alliance Graphics and Printing is a supply-chain solutions company that delivers a combined offering of digital storefronts, inventory management, mailing operations and fulfillment solutions in addition to print and video production.

Hisco's international branch network includes 37 stocking locations in three countries: the United States, HiscoMex in Mexico, and HiscoCan in Canada. Hisco's Precision Converting facilities provide value-added fabrication, and its Adhesive Materials Group provides an array of custom repackaging solutions.

Hisco also offers RFID technology for inventory, work order and asset management as well as VMI programs with specialized warehousing for chemical management, logistics services, and cold storage.

Hisco’s exclusive Documented Cost Savings (DCS) program has saved customers nearly $180 million to date. Its supplier base includes manufacturing giants Henkel, Alpha and 3M, to name a few. For more information, visit www.hisco.com.

Julie Stewart
Hisco
9103320473
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Hisco Acquires Alliance Graphics and Printing

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.