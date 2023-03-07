Stacey Berger Is Named Advisor to nxtCRE
"Never miss an opportunity to build and maintain relationships, network and help others, personally and professionally" - Stacey Berger
I was drawn to nxtCRE by Adam’s vision, energy, drive and persistence. I am helping him and his team to develop strategies to generate referral volume to the platform and build relationships”UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stacey Berger, veteran real estate finance executive, has been named an Advisor to nxtCRE, a firm that partners with CRE lenders to help their borrowers with their upcoming equity reinvestment and debt funding needs.
— Stacey Berger
The announcement was made by nxtCRE founding members Adam Sharif and Ken Griggs, whose team has a combined total of over 150 years of experience in commercial real estate finance.
Commneting on his role, Berger said, “I was drawn to nxtCRE by Adam’s vision, energy, drive and persistence. I am helping him and his team to develop strategies to generate referral volume to the platform and build relationships with major constituencies in the CRE finance industry. The 1031 exchange market is an important component of the CRE transaction market. nxtCRE’s capability to facilitate identifying potential properties for buyers is a very powerful tool.”
Berger has over 40 years of experience in real estate finance including 33 years with PNC – most recently as Executive Vice President of Midland Loan Services, a PNC Real Estate business from which he retired in 2021. Since then, he cofounded and is principal of Hope Housing Partners in New Orleans, a pioneer in the adaptive re-use of underperforming real estate assets.
Based in Miami, nxtCRE (www.nxtCRE.com) has nationwide partnerships with CRE financial institutions that provide the firm access to the immediate investment needs of those institutions’ borrowers. nxtCRE calls those borrowers ‘Must-Buy Investors’ (MBI) because investors must reinvest cash from a sale of one property into another investment property within a short and inflexible timeline.
Annually, there are over 70,000 MBIs acquiring $400 billion in CRE. Providing property sellers/brokers and those seeking equity early access to MBIs improves liquidity, creates greater efficiencies, and reduces marketing time and cost.
Adam Sharif says, “MBIs are highly motivated to buy or invest in the right CRE property right now. These investors are every CRE sellers’ dream. One client describes nxtCRE: “They’re not a listing service and not a marketplace. They are the only platform specifically designed to match CRE sellers with lender verified Must-Buy investors.” Sharif uses the tagline ‘Your CRE Equity Solution.’
On Berger’s appointment, Sharif said, “We have recruited an extraordinary group to create and build the platform and database to create greater liquidity in CRE investing and selling. These are the experts from leading CRE financial institutions, top-ranked brokers and marketers, and cutting-edge tech creators—all with decades of success and proven track records—who form nxtCRE’s core leadership team. We have broken the code for MBIs offering early identification and efficient matching of CRE sellers and equity.”
Along with his nxtCRE duties, Berger is Executive in Residence and Adjunct Professor at the Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Tulane University’s Freeman School of Business in New Orleans where he earned his B. A. and an MBA in Economics. A member of the Board of Directors of the Chautauqua Foundation, Berger served as Vice Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Commercial/Multifamily Board of Governors and received the Association’s Distinguished Service Award. He has written numerous articles on commercial real estate finance, servicing and asset management.
Asked about his business and life philosophy, Berger says, “Never miss an opportunity to build and maintain relationships, network and help others, personally and professionally.”
For more about nxtCRE, lending and Must-Buy Investor opportunities, contact info@nxtCRE.com / www.nxtCRE.com
Tim Wolski
nxtCRE
+1 401-965-2615
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn