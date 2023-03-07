BlackFin Group Adds Top Mortgage Industry Technology Executive, Mike McChesney
Consultancy continues to grow its team of sr. industry expert consultants to meet market demand.
During one of the most challenging mortgage environments in decades, it's great having a highly experienced team around me at BlackFin who can help our Clients, regardless of their need.”ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, announced today that it has added Mike McChesney as Principal Consultant in the Mortgage Technology practice. Mike is a 35-year veteran of the mortgage and financial services industry. He has been recognized nationwide, by top 20 financial institutions, for his technology strategy consulting and advisory.
In his role, Mike will continue to provide technology consulting advisory to the nation’s leading financial and mortgage banking companies. His areas of expertise include technology strategy and architecture, multi-year technology road maps and business cases, solution development and implementation, process optimization, acquisition due diligence and integration, infrastructure management, and program management.
In recent years Mike served as Executive Director of at Servicelink where he launched the EXOS platform. He was CIO of Planet Home Lending and CIO of IBM’s mortgage outsourcing business and was Director in KPMG’s Consumer and Mortgage Lending practice. He began his career at Dime Savings Bank in New York where he worked on multiple mortgage projects including large scale servicing conversions and the development of their first mortgage loan origination automation. When asked why he chose to join BlackFin, Mike said, “During one of the most challenging mortgage environments in decades, it's great having a highly experienced, deep, and knowledgeable team of experts around me at BlackFin who can help our Clients, regardless of their need.”
Andrew Weiss, Partner of the Technology Consulting practice highlighted the new addition, “Mike joining the team adds significantly more firepower to our team of technology experts. The financial services industry is getting more complex by the day from a technology standpoint. Having someone like Mike on the team is critical to meeting the growing demand of our advisory services. We are excited to have Mike on the team.”
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is an umbrella of services and software products that specializes in the financial services industry. BlackFin is where national, regional, and community-banks, credit unions, and independent mortgage bankers turn for trusted consulting experts, services, and insights. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
