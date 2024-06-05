BlackFin Names Finastra a Preferred Partner
National Consultancy Adds Finastra to its Recommended Partner Program
This partnership reflects our shared commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin, a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, announced today that it has named Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, a Preferred Partner. This designation underscores Finastra's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that drive innovation, efficiency, and growth in the financial services industry.
As a Preferred Partner, Finastra will collaborate closely with BlackFin to implement and enhance digital banking and mortgage solutions for its clients, further strengthening the institution's position in the highly competitive financial services landscape. Finastra’s extensive suite of solutions, including its leading open fintech ecosystem, will be leveraged to create tailored, future-proofed solutions for its clients.
“We are honored to be become a Preferred Partner of BlackFin,” said MaryKay Theriault, Senior Director, Product Management, at Finastra. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers. Finastra’s cutting-edge technology and extensive industry expertise will enable lenders and bankers to accelerate digital transformation, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth.”
By leveraging Finastra’s industry-leading solutions, BlackFin aims to strengthen its competitive position, drive operational efficiencies, and deliver enhanced experiences to its customers. Finastra’s innovative technology solutions, combined with the institution's deep industry knowledge and commitment to excellence, will enable both parties to unlock new opportunities and achieve their strategic objectives.
“This partnership with Finastra is an important step in our journey to further enhance our clients’ digital capabilities that we believe will better serve our customers,” said Keith Kemph, CEO at BlackFin. “As a Preferred Partner, we believe Finastra’s innovative solutions and proven track record will enable our clients to accelerate their digital transformation efforts, drive operational efficiencies, and deliver superior customer experience. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership presents and look forward to achieving great success together.”
About Finastra
Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning software solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (Retail, Digital and Commercial Banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by over 8,000 institutions, including 45 of the world’s top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com.
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is an umbrella of services that specializes in the financial services industry. BlackFin is where national, regional, and community-banks, credit unions, and independent mortgage bankers turn for trusted consulting experts, services, and insights. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
