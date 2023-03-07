Former Ohio Senate Budget Chief Joins ZHF Consulting LLC
Brian Perera will Advise Government Affairs Clients
I am ecstatic that Brian is joining our team. Adding him to our team will provide superior value to our business clients and bolster efforts to grow ZHF into the premier Ohio government affairs firm.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, US, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC announced that Brian Perera has joined the law firm as Senior Policy Advisor. Brian’s focus will be to assist clients of ZHF Consulting LLC (“ZHF”), the firm’s government affairs and lobbying operation, with navigating and understanding government operations and policy issues.
— Frank M. Strigari, President ZHF Consulting LLC
“I am ecstatic that Brian is joining our team at ZHF. Anyone around the state capital for the past 30-plus years knows that Brian Perera is himself an institution. But, what makes Brian so special is his knowledge of Ohio’s budget and the myriad of policy issues involved with it. Adding him to the ZHF team will provide superior value to our business clients and bolster my efforts to grow ZHF into the premier Ohio government affairs firm,” said ZHF President Frank Strigari, who recently joined the firm after serving as Senate Chief Legal Counsel for many years, in addition to other state government positions.
“Everyone knows and respects Brian. He had all kinds of opportunities following his retirement from OSU, but I believe he chose to join ZHF because of our strong reputation supporting pro-business policies in an ethical and professional manner,” added Tom Zaino, Managing Member of Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC.
Brian most recently served as Associate VP for State Relations in the Office of Government Affairs for The Ohio State University. Prior to that role, Brian worked in the Ohio Senate for 24 years, 20 years as Finance Director.
Perera graduated from The Ohio State University in 1992 with a degree in Political Science. He lives in Upper Arlington with his wife Ellen. They have two children.
Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC is a law firm founded in 2013 by Tom Zaino, who served as Ohio Tax Commissioner under Governor Bob Taft. The law firm is well known for its tax and government affairs practice, but also provides other business and consulting services. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, ZHF Consulting LLC, was created to provide a broad range of government affairs services for clients since 2014. In addition to Strigari and Zaino, ZHF Consulting also includes Dan Dodd, a former member of the Ohio House of Representatives.
Thomas Zaino
Zaino Hall & Farrin
+1 614-326-1120
tzaino@zhftaxlaw.com