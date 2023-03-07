Submit Release
Tuesday, March 7

A worker monitors the operation of a large robotic arm above him during a media tour of the Amazon fulfillment center in DuPont in 2015.

Rep. Doglio & Sen. Conway: WA Legislature can protect warehouse workers when employers won’t
In 2020, 23.9 out of every 100 workers in Amazon’s DuPont distribution center in Pierce County fell victim to a serious injury. Let us say that again. Nearly a quarter of all workers at the warehouse were injured seriously. That’s one of the highest injury rates in the country. Those injuries range from carpal tunnel to back sprains to more debilitating musculoskeletal disorders from doing strenuous tasks and repetitive motions for hours. These are our friends, family members and neighbors living in our state. They should not experience life-threatening injuries, constant pain, and punishing health care costs just for trying to make a decent wage and provide for their families. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Ted S. Warren)

Workers in the Pierce County Election Center process ballots, Monday November 5, 2018

Rep. Leavitt: Washington election workers still face violent threats. We need to protect them
The belligerent threats against Washington’s state elections director in fall of 2020 still shock the system. A state official — a constituent of Rep. Leavitt — had publicly challenged lies about elections, and as a result had their personal information put on a website, which had a photo of the official’s face in crosshairs. In the two years since, the situation on the ground for election workers has gotten no easier. Successful elections depend on professional, experienced staff who understand the nuances of this important process. The Legislature is now considering Rep. Leavitt’s bill, House Bill 1241, which sends a strong message that the major issue of harassment of election officials is completely unacceptable. Continue reading at News Tribune. (Peter Haley)

Late Monday, the state House passed the so-called middle housing bill, which is intended to increase density in neighborhoods such as Queen Anne as a way to address the housing crisis.

WA House passes bill banning single-family zoning
The Washington state House of Representatives late Monday passed a bill that would legalize duplexes and fourplexes in almost every neighborhood of every city in Washington, potentially bringing an end to local zoning rules that limit large swaths of cities to only single-family homes. The bill (HB 1110) passed overwhelmingly on a bipartisan 75-21 vote. It aims to increase housing supply and density in cities across the state without increasing sprawl. Supporters say that increasing housing supply is critical to easing the housing crisis that has seen home prices and homelessness climb throughout the state. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)

Axios
Ferry glitches show fragility of service restoration plan

Columbian
Service providers, survivors say human trafficking underreported in Clark County
Vancouver Police Department launches body-worn cameras program
How will state’s Climate Commitment Act affect Clark County? 

Everett Herald
In Olympia, Finnish president makes case for NATO, strong ties with WA (Liias)

News Tribune
Tacoma low-income housing waiting list opens soon. Here’s when and how to apply
WA law would protect residents with unpaid utility bills during heat advisory. Here’s how (Mena)
Rep. Mari Leavitt: Washington election workers still face violent threats. We need to protect them
Opinion: Washington has a history of racist housing policies. This would help right the wrong

Northwest Asian Weekly
WA state could get a Chinese American Heritage month — Local community groups working on making January the official month (Santos)

Peninsula Daily News
Bills out of committee
Legislative page from Sequim (Tharinger)
Wrestling grant billed named for late Sequim firefighter (Van De Wege)

Seattle Times
Is Washington a rich state? That depends where you look
WA House passes bill banning single-family zoning (Bateman, Senn)
Rep. Doglio and Sen. Conway: Legislature can protect warehouse workers when employers won’t

Spokesman Review
Washington Senate passes bill making drug possession a gross misdemeanor (Robinson, Frame, Salomon)
Opinion: A permanent Clean Energy Fund would unlock Washington’s full innovation potential

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Washington State Senate passes bill removing penalties for retired nurses returning to workforce (Cleveland)

KNKX Public Radio
Finland’s president addresses WA Legislature on historic visit

KUOW Public Radio
Racist covenants excluded many from homeownership. WA lawmakers seek to remedy ‘decades of direct harms’ (Peterson, Taylor)
Washington’s next drug law could let accused choose treatment, services over jail time

Q13 TV (FOX)
‘Our streets are so unsafe now’; Bill addressing illegal street racing passes Washington Senate (Lovick)

Cascadia Daily News
Whatcom’s tree stands named by ‘deadheads’ at DNR

Crosscut
Washington state considers banning over-the-counter rape kits

MyNorthwest
New Amtrak departure increases daily trips across Cascadia region


