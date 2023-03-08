invenioLSI to hosts new webinar "Public Sector: Transform your organization's SAP Application Management Services"

invenioLSI to host webinar about Application Managment Services

What is SAP Application Management Services (AMS) and how can it help your organization's SAP landscape stay up-to-date? Join us on March 16th to find out!

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- invenioLSI, the world’s leading independent SAP consultancy and implementation partner for public sector organizations, announced it will host a new webinar “Public Sector: Transform your organization's SAP Application Management Services” on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Attendees will learn how AMS can benefit public sector organizations, understand how to determine if it’s the right move, and where to start.

SAP AMS enables organizations to align business objectives to the enterprise solution. With the support of the right resources, skills, and experience, AMS helps organizations to unlock SAP ERP and leverage its full potential. AMS is an essential part of maintaining an organization’s technology investment. Once it is up and running, businesses can rest assured that their IT landscape is benefiting from the support, enhancements, and ongoing maintenance they need.

During this webinar, invenioLSI experts will discuss:

• Key benefits of AMS

• How to best prepare the IT landscape

• Best practices

• What to look for in an AMS partner

• The pros and cons of offshore vs onshore

WHAT: an upcoming webinar to explore what it takes to set up and execute successful AMS, so the public sector can maximize SAP investments as organizations continue to grow and evolve.

WHEN: Thursday, March 16, 2023 , at 11 AM EST

WHERE: attendees can click below to sign up for the webinar

HOSTS: invenioLSI’s Tim Carlin VP of Hosting and Managed Services, Naomi Palmer AMS Program Manager, and Caroline Silva Head of Marketing

ABOUT invenioLSI

invenioLSI is recognized as the world’s largest independent SAP consultancy and implementation partner for Public Sector and Services organizations. Our domain specialisms include Government, Local Authorities, Policing, Healthcare, Education, Public Transport, and Tax, with a niche position within the Media & Entertainment sector.

We use our own IP, Cloud, Digital, and Analytics skills and capabilities to accelerate SAP-based projects to help businesses transform the quality of services and save long-term costs. invenioLSI brings unmatched industry experience coupled with unique expertise in advanced technologies to help you realize the full value of your digital investment.

invenioLSI is fully international, with our EMEA HQ near London, and our North America HQ in Waltham, Mass. Our flexible delivery model – invenioLSI experts located across 16 offices located in 11 countries – ensures our global customer base benefits from high-quality engagements, by delivering quicker time to value and helping enterprises be more effective.