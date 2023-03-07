The Ambassador of the Republic of Chile presented copies of his credentials

07/03/2023

On March 7, 2023, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Chile to Turkmenistan (with residence in Ankara) Rodrigo Enrique Arcos, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

In frames of the presentation of copies of credentials, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan expressed his readiness to provide the newly appointed ambassador with assistance and support in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

In terms of political and diplomatic cooperation, the parties noted the expediency of holding political consultations between the foreign ministries, as well as organizing meetings of the heads of foreign ministries at multilateral platforms.

The positive experience of cooperation within the framework of international organizations was noted. In this regard, the Chilean side was thanked for the co-authorship of the UN resolutions initiated by Turkmenistan.

In the context of discussing ways to develop trade and economic ties, the diplomats expressed their interest in organizing trade missions to Ashgabat and Santiago, respectively.

The possibilities of holding the Days of Latin America in Turkmenistan were considered as one of the promising areas of cultural and humanitarian relations.