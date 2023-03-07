Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC Announced the Nominees for the “Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year Award”

Register Now for EMC19, Hilton Post Oak Houston, March 20-21, 2023 Energy Marketing Conferences

The award will be presented at the nineteenth Energy Marketing Conference being held at the Hilton Post Oak in Houston, Texas on March 20-21st 2023.

Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year Award nominees are companies who have survived and thrived during one of the most turbulent markets ever.” — Jack Doueck

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy Marketing Conferences , LLC announced today the nominees for the “Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year Award” that will be presented at its nineteenth semi-annual Energy Marketing Conference being held at the Hilton Post Oak in Houston, Texas on March 20-21st, 2023.The theme of the Energy Marketing Conference will be ‘Surviving and Thriving During Turbulent Times,’ and it will feature 40 sponsors, a sold-out exhibit hall packed with the best exhibitors, more than 50 well-known industry professionals speaking on eight pre-conference sessions, six interactive panels, four executive workshops, a networking breakfast, lunch, three networking breaks, and two receptions with live music.More than 400 attendees from all over the country are looking forward to hearing over 50 panelists and speakers. The conference will be North America's largest gathering of retail energy professionals.The panels include: "The Solar Panel: How to Incorporate Solar Into Retail Energy Marketing,"; “Renewable Gentailers and the Greenification of Retail Energy”; “Consolidation in Retail Energy,”; " Two Year Anniversary of a Crisis: What Have We Learned From ERCOT 2021? Breakout Session"; “The Broker and Supplier Panel” and the CEO Round Table focus on growth, expansion, and the industry's future while fighting rising rates, consolidation, push for cleaner greener energy, and inflation.The breakfast, luncheon, breaks, and cocktail reception have been designed to maximize participants' learning and networking opportunities.Sponsored by Cinch Home Services , the seven nominees for the Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year Award are David Energy, Engie, NRG, Ntherm, Octopus Energy, Rhythm Energy, and Smartest Energy.The " Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year Award nominees are seven companies who have survived and thrived during one of the most turbulent markets ever, " said Jack Doueck, Founder of Advanced Energy Capital, LED Plus and Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC. “They have all shown a major commitment to innovation and technology and have championed an amazing customer experience. This has enabled them to overcome adversity and grow their businesses.”This promises to be an event that can’t be missed for professionals in the retail energy space.To view the agenda - click here: https://energymarketingconferences.com/emc19-houston/ To register for the Energy Marketing Conference , visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emc19-houston-2023-tickets-410150831177 To watch one of the podcasts our founder, Jack Doueck recently was a guest on, click here: The Green Insider, https://erenewable.com/energy-marketing-conference-returns-to-houston-for-emc19/ and The Power Connect, https://www.thepowerconnect.net/podcast/ep-58-jack-doueck-founder-emc-19 To watch the highlight video from EMC18 Energy Marketing Conference, click here: https://youtu.be/3oGMsK3O58s About Energy Marketing Conferences:EMC, the largest and longest-running gathering of retail energy executives in North America, brings together hundreds of energy companies, utilities, marketers, vendors, and suppliers in the retail energy industry to engage, educate and empower the competitive energy market and help shape its future. The Energy Marketing Conference’s (EMC) mission is to provide the competitive energy industry with exciting conferences and build a community. Every year, EMC takes place in Houston and New York City. The spring and fall two-day packed agendas feature more than 50 thought leaders who speak on over a dozen sessions and panels. Hundreds of energy industry professionals gather to network at the annual energy conference. The EMC trade show and exhibitor hall count over 40 exhibitor booths.

