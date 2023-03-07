OLIVER SCHOLARS ANNOUNCES RELOCATION TO 14 WALL STREET
Agency Connects Students To A Brighter Future In Financial District Historic Building
As a youth serving organization, we worked tirelessly under constrained conditions to ensure programmatic continuity for our young people...”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oliver Scholars announced today that the organization has signed a lease for new office space at 14 Wall Street in Manhattan’s financial district. The historic building was originally named the Bankers Trust Company Building, a skyscraper located at the intersection of Wall Street and Nassau Street. The building is 540 feet (160 m) tall, with 32 usable floors.
— Dr. Danielle Moss Cox, CEO
Located in the same neighborhood as the current headquarters, the new space will provide a significant opportunity to continue serving and prioritizing the high potential, historically underserved Black and Latinx students who are at the center of Oliver Scholars mission.
Dr. Danielle Moss Cox, the organization’s Chief Executive Officer, shared her enthusiasm for the new location and sees great things on the horizon for Oliver Scholars. “As a youth serving organization, we worked tirelessly under constrained conditions to ensure programmatic continuity for our young people. This move provides a positive opportunity for us to deepen our work with young people and will ultimately help us to ensure future sustainability for years to come,” said Dr. Moss.
Oliver Scholars prepares high-achieving Black and Latino students from underserved New York City communities for success at top independent schools and prestigious colleges. We provide crucial support for our Scholars so they can realize their full potential and give back to the city, the nation, and the world.
For more information on Oliver Scholars, please contact Moshe Crone, Director of Marketing and Communications via email at mcrone@oliverscholars.org or phone, 212-430-5980 x1112.
