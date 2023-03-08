Northern Virginia’s Premier Home Builder Opens Van Metre Land

Northern Virginia’s Premier Home Builder Launches Van Metre Land: A Company Dedicated to the Buying and Development of Land

WASHINGTON, DC , UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Van Metre Companies, Northern Virginia’s premier real estate developer, announces the creation of Van Metre Land, a private company focused on investing in land throughout Northern Virginia and the surrounding Loudoun, Prince William, Fairfax, Fauquier and Frederick Counties.Van Metre Land is also looking to expand its footprint into new markets and is willing to consider land at any stage of development.

As Beau Van Metre, Chairman and Corporate Trustee of Van Metre Companies, points out, “We consider the full spectrum of real estate investments: commercial, industrial, retail and new homes. You name it, we’ll look at it. We formed this company so we could be 100% dedicated to finding the best opportunities and ensuring success for the next generation.”

According to Group President Brian Davidson, who has executive oversight of Van Metre New Homes, BASE, Design + Build, and now Land, “Van Metre always has focused on land. It’s our lifeblood, and we recognize that.”

With over 65 years of experience, the Van Metre ecosystem of real estate companies is recognized throughout the industry for their expertise. “All our operating experience across multiple business platforms will be leveraged under one development umbrella,” said Matt Davis, Director of Land Acquisition. “This allows Van Metre Land to focus on building new developments that deliver a diversity of commercial and residential products,” he added.

Kevin Campbell, Senior Vice President Van Metre Land Company, has a vision to build remarkable places that provide value to the community. “We care about our relationships with landowners, partners, community leaders, and customers. Our commitment to honesty, transparency and trust results in thoughtful communities where people want to live, work and enjoy an enhanced quality of life,” added Campbell.

Van Metre Land’s focus on acquisition, community design and development enables Van Metre’s existing operations to focus on award-winning execution and best-in-class customer service. Acquiring new land ultimately contributes to the company’s holdings and lays the foundation for future success.

“Location is one of the key factors when someone is looking for a place to call home. We get to be directly involved in the evolution of the land parcel to development, then into a community where individuals will live, work and play,” said Dawn L. Klassen, Director of Land Acquisition. “We are the catalyst to creating the American Dream.”

About Van Metre Companies:

Van Metre Companies is an award-winning real estate developer who has been building new homes, offices, apartments and retail centers in the greater Washington region for 65+ years. As a family business with deep local roots, Van Metre’s portfolio of companies combines and connects to enrich the lives of the people who live, work, play and shop in the communities they serve.

