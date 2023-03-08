e.Republic Hires SLED Veterans Sander and Santos
EINPresswire.com/ -- e.Republic welcomes Todd Sander and Ricardo Santos to the company.
Todd Sander has worked extensively with federal, state and local government for over 25 years to improve public service through the use of information technology. Previously, Sander served as the CIO of the Lower Colorado River Authority and as CIO/Assistant City Manager for the City of Tucson, AZ, and Deputy CIO for the State of Washington. He will be responsible for providing organizational leadership, strategic direction and quality assurance for the Center for Digital Government and the Governing Institute.
“The challenges facing state and local governments today are significant,” said Sander. “The opportunity to help them work together with industry to find solutions is something I’m really looking forward to.”
Ricardo Santos is a seasoned sales and finance professional with over 25 years of cross-functional experience covering strategy, finance, sales, marketing, contracts and operations with tech companies such as Dell, Lenovo and Logitech. He will strategize with e.Republic’s clients to help them take full advantage of our market acceleration platform, marketing and selling IT products and services to the state and local government and education markets.
“Having been on the industry side, my goal is to help our customers offer government agencies new ways of solving longstanding problems, address new challenges and provide cost-effective alternatives,” Santos said.
Established in 1983, e.Republic is the market acceleration platform combining insights and intelligence, customer engagement, performance marketing and brand-to-demand capabilities designed to exponentially scale their clients’ state and local government and education IT businesses.
