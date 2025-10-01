Governing Recognizes Exceptional Public Officials Changing Lives and Government

Governing’s Public Officials of the Year program celebrates transformative leadership in state and local government. The 2025 Public Officials of the Year, honored for driving innovation, improving efficiency, and changing lives through visionary public service.

Magazine highlights accomplishments of some of the nation’s most effective state and local leaders

Governing’s 2025 Public Officials of the Year show what government can achieve when guided by vision, persistence, and patience.” — Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic and publisher of Governing

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Governing , which has been a trusted news source for state and local government leaders for generations, today announced its 2025 class of Public Officials of the Year For more than 25 years, Governing has recognized the best and the brightest among elected and appointed officials. This year’s honorees have bolstered local economies, improved government efficiency, and changed the lives of their constituents through new laws in areas such as transportation and education.“Governing’s 2025 Public Officials of the Year show what government can achieve when guided by vision, persistence, and patience,” said Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic and publisher of Governing. “These leaders are making a difference in the lives of residents and within government itself.”This year’s honorees, in alphabetical order, are: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott; Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams; Columbus, Ohio, Mayor Andrew Ginther; DeKalb County, Ga; Deputy CIO Felecia Alston Green; the late Melissa Hortman, Minnesota House speaker emerita; Los Angeles CIO Ted Ross; and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong.Making change in government is no easy task, but these officials have implemented transformative programs and policies on a bipartisan basis. Their full profiles are available at governing.com/poy.About GoverningPublished since 1987, Governing serves the people who lead and manage governments at the state and local levels. Its readers include governors, mayors, county executives, city and county council members, state legislators, state and local agency directors and other key professional government leaders.About e.Republice.Republic is a mission-driven company focused on helping government and education organizations navigate change and drive innovation. Through market intelligence, media, and events, e.Republic provides trusted insights that connect industry leaders and public-sector decision-makers. Learn more at www.erepublic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.