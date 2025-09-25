e.Republic Announces 2026 Event Lineup Reaching Over 20,000 Public-Sector Technology and Leadership Professionals

e.Republic announces its 2026 event lineup, connecting public-sector purpose with private-sector innovation Public-Sector Cybersecurity Summits, such as the one held in Florida, convene regional technology leaders to address the evolving cyber threats facing state and local government. Market Briefings on the State of Technology in California and Texas provide the inside track on trends, opportunities, and budget forecasts driving the state’s public-sector IT market. Government Technology’s flagship Digital Government Summits are designed to inspire fresh ideas, share best practices, and accelerate real-world solutions.

More than 100 events in 48 states and major local markets deliver timely insights and peer exchange on issues shaping state and local government and education

We are creating forums where public-sector technology executives and senior leaders across agencies, departments, and educational institutions can address the issues that are at the top of their list.” — Phil Bertolini, Chief Delivery Officer at e.Republic

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- e.Republic —the nation’s leading media, market intelligence, and public-private events company focused on state and local government and education—today announced its 2026 event calendar . With more than 100 gatherings planned across 48 states, the lineup reflects the priorities, challenges, and insights of public-sector technology executives and senior leaders across agencies, departments, and educational institutions. The events provide trusted forums for collaboration, practical strategies, and guidance on the issues, trends, and technologies shaping government and education.The 2026 schedule underscores e.Republic’s mission to advance innovation while strengthening local communities. Each event is designed to generate lasting impact by convening decision-makers, amplifying regional perspectives, and supporting local economies through deep partnerships with agencies, jurisdictions, and community vendors.Highlights of the 2026 Lineup:* Tailored formats balancing single-day and multi-day programs to meet the needs of public sector tech professionals where they live and foster deeper peer exchange* Nationwide reach with events now hosted in 48 states and all major local markets, bringing insights and connections that support the needs of each distinct region* Expanded cybersecurity programs with new events in Georgia, Utah, and Wisconsin“Everything we do starts with listening to the needs of our state and local government partners and our education partners,” said Phil Bertolini, Chief Delivery Officer at e.Republic. “We are creating forums where public-sector technology executives and other senior leaders across agencies, departments, and educational institutions can address the issues that are at the top of their list, from cybersecurity and AI to workforce development and digital transformation. Every session is designed to deliver solutions and build the relationships that make those solutions last.”A Comprehensive Range of EventsThe 2026 calendar spans the full spectrum of issues shaping the public sector.* Flagship Digital Government Summits, hosted in nearly every state, convene technology officials to explore topics like modernization, cybersecurity and emerging technologies* IT Leadership Forums are invitation-only gatherings, bringing together state and local IT executives, emerging leaders, and industry partners for candid conversations on leadership, innovation, and strategy* Expanded Emerging Technology and AI Summits address the rapid pace of innovation and feature forward-looking discussions on advanced analytics and real-world AI applications* In education, Higher Education and K–12 IT gatherings bring together leaders to collaborate on digital transformation, student success, and institutional resilience* Market Briefings give private-sector partners state, local and education-specific insights on budgets, policy changes, spending forecasts, and procurement trends, helping them identify opportunities in the public sector technology markets* Leadership Retreats and Membership Programs foster small-group exchanges that strengthen professional networks and drive long-term strategy developmentTogether, the comprehensive events offering creates spaces where government and education leaders and private sector solution providers can compare challenges, share solutions, and collaborate to advance their missions."These events play a vital role in strengthening our mission while providing important exposure and engagement for the event sponsors who support them,” said Dru Rai, New York State Chief Information Officer and Director of the Office of Information Technology Services, in reference to eRepublic/GovTech’s annual New York Digital Government Summit and New York IT Leadership Forum events held in Albany. “These events provide a space where professional growth and business relationships can thrive, and ITS was pleased to support this effort."With its 2026 lineup, e.Republic reinforces its role as a trusted convener for the public sector—delivering thought leadership, actionable insights, and connections that strengthen communities while accelerating innovation in government and education—focusing on what each state, local, or education entity needs.About e.Republice.Republic is a mission-driven company focused on helping government and education organizations navigate change and drive innovation. Through market intelligence, media, and events, e.Republic provides trusted insights that connect industry leaders and public-sector decision-makers. Learn more at www.erepublic.com

