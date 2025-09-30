Center for Digital Education Launches Higher Education AI Council

The Center for Digital Education (CDE) announces a new Higher Education Artificial Intelligence Council to advance innovation and empower education. The Higher Education AI Council will be led by Brian Cohen, Vice President of the Center for Digital Education, and former CIO at the City University of New York (CUNY).

New leadership group will guide responsible AI adoption and innovation across U.S. colleges and universities

The new AI Council will help colleges and universities navigate AI in ways that strengthen student success, research competitiveness, and institutional resilience.” — Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Digital Education (CDE) , a division of e.Republic, today announced the launch of its Higher Education Artificial Intelligence Council, a national leadership group bringing together senior higher education leaders from more than 70 institutions across 20 states for structured collaboration, shared strategies, and actionable guidance. The Council was created to advance innovation and empower education by providing a trusted forum for best practices, frameworks, and conversations that help colleges and universities adopt AI responsibly and in alignment with their missions.According to a recent survey conducted by the Center for Digital Education, 91% of colleges and universities are already experimenting with AI tools, from small staff pilots to campus-wide rollouts. However, only 2.5% say AI is well integrated into their operations. Most are still in early stages, with about 40% developing their approach and more than half still exploring potential use cases. The top challenge cited by 40% of institutions is the lack of clear policies and standards, underscoring the urgent need for leadership and collaboration.“We created the Center for Digital Education to bring leaders together around education’s biggest challenges,” said Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic. “The new Council will help colleges and universities navigate AI in ways that strengthen student success, research competitiveness, and institutional resilience. It’s part of our broader portfolio of Councils designed to advance efficiency, collaboration, and responsible innovation across education and government.”The Council will help leaders:* Brainstorm and share real use cases* Collaborate on governance strategies* Leverage higher education’s collaborative culture to design new models for AI adoption* Align on strategies to build AI literacy and fluency* Promote equitable access across all institutional sizes“The Higher Education AI Council is one of the best places to engage with a diverse range of institutions and roles to understand how AI is evolving across U.S. campuses,” said Vince Kellen, Vice President and CIO, University of California San Diego. “It brings together an excellent mix of institutions of different missions, regions and sizes, with valuable insight from every corner of higher education. The Center for Digital Education does a great job of catalyzing the community by providing forums to collaborate, share AI work, and influence AI providers to address higher education’s needs. This kind of convening is sorely needed as we all look to AI to help transform our campuses.”The Council has a limited number of seats for industry leaders who want to inform higher education’s strategies, share emerging innovations, and prepare members for what’s ahead. Industry members participate through case studies, virtual events, and an annual in-person Summit. The Center’s Councils bridge the gap between public-sector institutions and private-sector innovation — turning vendors into collaborators who help create shared strategies and relationships to advance learning. By working directly with companies at the forefront of AI, Council members will gain insight into future trends, new capabilities, and responsible practices for higher education.The Council will be led by Brian Cohen , Vice President of the Center for Digital Education, and former CIO at the City University of New York (CUNY), who will leverage his years of experience in higher education, technology, and his national perspective to guide the Council’s work and impact.“AI is the most transformative force higher education has faced in decades,” Cohen said. “I’m excited to be part of this important initiative and to work with such an amazing group of thought leaders and innovators in education. Together, we will cut through the hype, share practical strategies, and identify ways to advance governance and innovation.”For more information or to learn how your organization can participate in the Higher Education AI Council, please contact the Center for Digital Education at connect@centerdigitaled.com.About the Center for Digital EducationThe Center for Digital Education is a national research and advisory institute focused on technology and innovation in K-12 and higher education. A division of e.Republic, CDE equips education leaders with research, insights, and forums to drive digital transformation and advance institutional missions.About Brian CohenBrian Cohen is Vice President of the Center for Digital Education and leads its higher education practice. He brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience in higher education and technology, including serving as Vice Chancellor and Chief Information Officer at the City University of New York and as Executive Director of the NYC Y2K Project. Cohen also authored New York City’s first e-government strategy and has advised state and local leaders nationwide on technology transformation. At the Center, he combines his deep institutional knowledge and national perspective to convene higher education leaders around innovation, governance, and the future of technology in colleges and universities.About e.Republice.Republic is a mission-driven company focused on helping government and education organizations navigate change and drive innovation. Through market intelligence, media, and events, e.Republic provides trusted insights that connect industry leaders and public-sector decision-makers. Learn more at www.erepublic.com

