Wanted Escapee from DC Department of Corrections Custody

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a suspect that is wanted for an escape offense.

Kenneth Phillips, pictured below, is described as a 22-year-old black male, 6’0” in height, weighing approximately 210 pounds with a light brown complexion.

Phillips was previously arrested on November 16, 2021 and held in DC Jail on Carjacking and Burglary charges. On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, DC Department of Corrections (DOC) staff transported Phillips to Howard University Hospital for medical treatment. At approximately 0830 hours, Phillips was able to escape from DOC staff and fled the hospital on foot. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and red and blue underwear.

Anyone with information on Phillip’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.