OpenGov (Once Again) Earns Four Customer Service Stevie Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts, won four Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service for its world-class customer service organization in the following categories:
- Gold Award for Contact Center of the Year in Technology Industries (for the second year in a row)
- Silver Award for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year in Technology Industries Software (for the second year in a row)
- Silver Award for Customer Service Department of the Year in Computer Software (improved from Bronze in 2022)
- Bronze Award for Customer Service Team of the Year in Technology Industries in a Recovery Situation
“We are honored to be recognized for our Support team efforts," said OpenGov Senior Director of Support Scott Barndt. “At OpenGov we are on a mission to power more effective and accountable government, and Support is on the front line helping our local government leaders solve their challenges as they look to advance how they work and serve.”
The Stevie Awards for Customer Service are the world’s top honors for large enterprise businesses. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide.
“The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success.”
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for U.S. cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
