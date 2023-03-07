Maximize Revenue and Reduce Drop Off Rates for Law Firms with Legal Digital Questionnaire Services

Alert Communications

Solution Improves ROI for Retainers, Mass Tort and Legal Intake

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alert Communications “Alert” successfully launched a legal Digital Questionnaire Services product that reduces drop-off rates and increases appointment bookings by accelerating new client onboarding for law firms nationwide.

The offering allows Alert’s legal intake specialists to guide clients in completing the questionnaire via text, chat, call and email, followed by a direct upload into any law firm’s existing database for easy access to client details.

“As the market leader in legal intake and retainer services, Digital Questionnaire Services further establishes our strategic value proposition to law firms by protecting their docket value. A law firm can lose millions in docket value due to case fallout from incomplete records and missing incident information,” says Alert’s Executive Vice President, Maz Ghorban. “Alert can replace or augment your existing processes to ensure that cases file on time.”

Alert’s 24/7/365 remote intake specialists provide answering and intake services for the legal industry, including nights, overflow and weekends. Alert’s trained and empathetic legal intake specialists conduct outreach campaigns that increase questionnaire completions.

Alert’s staff also maintains visibility into the complete status of each questionnaire, allowing the firm to always know which cases are still missing key information, such as medical records, incident details or important financial records.

Jeff Mosler, CEO of EverService and parent company of Alert, added, “I am excited to see the continued value that we deliver for our legal clients. Digital Questionnaire Services was a direct response to client feedback to offer a vertically integrated product that made law firms more successful and helped them scale campaigns.”

Alert was acquired by EverService in 2020, joining Mid-State Communications, Client Chat Live, Mainline Telecommunications and Blue Corona as recent EverService acquisitions.

EverService provides digital marketing, lead generation, inbound and outbound sales, 24/7 answering services and business intelligence analytics to thousands of SMB and midmarket clients. The company focuses on end-to-end solutions specialized for the legal, medical, home services, retail and technology industries integrated with clients’ CRM, EHR and operational systems.

About Alert Communications:

Alert Communications’ 24/7/365 live answering service is a legal only call center that handles leads, current clients and intakes for law firms, independent lawyers and legal marketing agencies in every practice type. The company offers conversion of advertising leads, client intake completion, legal case management, billing, and CRM integration with law practice management software such as Clio, PracticePanther, AbacusNext, and Centerbase.