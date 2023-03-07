Gold Star Fragrances is celebrating 40 Years of Quality and Care for Women in Shelters

Gold Star Fragrances offers quality fragrance oils while making a positive difference in women's shelters during the pandemic.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold Star Fragrances, Inc. is a renowned family-owned business that has been providing premium quality fragrance oil for over 40 years. The company has served thousands of satisfied customers in the US and around the world. The Gold Star Fragrances online shop offers a wide variety of unique scents, including essential oils, incense oils, massage oils, body lotions, and shower gel in the same scent.

Due to the impact of COVID-19 on many people, Gold Star Fragrances has made it their mission to help women's shelters by donating clothing, hygienic items, and fragrance oils/soaps to those in need. Women in shelters often lack sanitary items, and Gold Star Fragrances aims to help them in any way possible. The company encourages people to sign up for their newsletter on the homepage or on the Support Contact page to stay informed about new fragrances or specials.

Sonia Ben, the owner of Gold Star Fragrances, said, "We are in a fortunate position to be able to help those who need it most. Our father always taught us to lend a helping hand to those regardless of their situation. We are committing a good act if we can help those who need it most."

Gold Star Fragrances' commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has earned them a reputation as a leader in the fragrance oil industry. Their online shop offers a convenient and easy way to purchase fragrance oils and related products. Customers can choose from one-, four-, eight-, and sixteen-ounce sizes, and larger sizes are available by request. Gold Star Fragrances also sells unscented fragrance oil for those who want to mix their own scents.

The Gold Star Fragrances website is an extension of their New York store front and a continuation of their effort to bring quality discount fragrance products to everyone. The company continuously updates the site with new fragrance oil types and new products from around the world. Their commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction has made them a favorite among fragrance enthusiasts.

Gold Star Fragrances, Inc’s commitment to helping those in need and their dedication to customer satisfaction has earned them a reputation as a leader in the fragrance oil industry. With its wide variety of unique scents and related products, Gold Star Fragrances offers a convenient and easy way to purchase fragrance oils online. Customers can sign up for their newsletter to stay informed about new fragrances or specials.

To learn more, visit: http://www.goldstarfragrances.com