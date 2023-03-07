Charlotte Soccer Academy is Setting a New Standard for Youth Sports with the Beyond Pulse Flowband

CSA partners with Beyond Pulse to introduce innovative Flowband wearable technology for tracking player development and engagement in youth athletes.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charlotte Soccer Academy (CSA), the only full-service soccer club in the greater Charlotte area, and Beyond Pulse, a leading provider of wearable technology in youth sports, are proud to announce their partnership. The two organizations are joining forces to bring the Beyond Pulse Flowband to young players and coaches across the club, providing a unique and innovative way to track player development and engagement.

The Beyond Pulse Flowband is the first captain armband measuring youth soccer activity. CSA is among the first soccer clubs to integrate Flowband technology into their training environments, making them pioneers of the latest sports wearable innovation. Learn more about the Flowband.

The Flowband will be worn by youth athletes during training and games, giving players, parents, and coaches access to valuable development data, including steps taken, intensity level, and play time. The Flowband is designed to measure player engagement on a daily, weekly, and seasonal basis via an intuitive dashboard and reporting system. Reports show each practice’s productivity and impact, so coaches can plan and use their time better, while also engaging every player at every level to increase player retention and learning.

“As an organization, CSA is extremely excited about our continued engagement with Beyond Pulse and their new initiative for younger players,” said Brad Wylde, Executive Director of Charlotte Soccer Academy. “We have had the pleasure of working with Beyond Pulse with our National Program and to have the opportunity to engage our youth academy players with the new Flowband, it excites the club to offer a similar opportunity for our up-and-coming player pool. Giving our younger players a chance to see their activity output after each training sessions enhances the development platform we provide here at the club. It's also a great resource for our senior staff to hold our coaches accountable for their sessions ensuring we have structured training environment and the capability for Directors to measure the output of the players during every training session. We are excited with the launch and looking forward to continuing our partnership.”

“As an organization, we are thrilled this partnership with Charlotte Soccer Academy,” said Matt Pell, CEO of Beyond Pulse. “The Charlotte Soccer Academy is committed to providing the best possible training and development experience for its players, and we’re honored to have the Beyond Pulse Flowband be a key part of that commitment. By bringing cutting-edge technology to the field, Charlotte Soccer Academy is helping to set a new standard for youth sports, and inspiring players to achieve their full potential.”

About Charlotte Soccer Academy

Charlotte Soccer Academy was formed in 2009 as a result of a merger of two historically respected local clubs. It has quickly evolved into the region’s largest competitive youth soccer program and is indeed becoming one of the largest programs in the country. CSA is one of only two organizations in North and South Carolina to offer all levels of play under the USYS structure from recreation to the Elite Clubs National League for both boys and girls. Beyond its traditional footprint of service, CSA has responded to more regional demands for quality instruction by creating programs in Cabarrus, Huntersville, Matthews/Mint Hill, South Charlotte, Uptown Charlotte, Palisades and York/Palmetto areas. CSA provides quality instruction with nationally licensed coaches working with each player to develop all aspects of their game; affording them the best opportunity.

About Beyond Pulse

Beyond Pulse is a global leader in wearable technology specifically tailored for athletes of all ages and abilities. Beyond Pulse uses technology to inspire a lifelong love of activity amongst its users, and to empower coaches to improve how they structure training sessions and mentor other coaches as well. Discover more at beyondpulse.com.

