Telco Systems Unveils Compact, Hardened 10G NID for Flexible and Reliable Service Delivery

Telco Systems announces the launch of its new Network Interface Device: The All-New Ruggedized and Affordable 10G TMC -3352

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telco Systems today unveiled the TMC-3352S , a Compact 10G Network Interface Device. This advanced network solution provides 4x10G SFP+ network interfaces and 12x1G SFP user interfaces in a half19” space, making it ideal for 1G/10G leased-line service delivery and 4G/5G mobile backhaul. The launch takes place at WISPAmerica, a key event for the wireless internet service providers (WISPs) industry.The TMC-3352S is designed to offer service providers great flexibility and reliability in service design and deployment. It supports standard CE2.0 services, including E-Line, E-LAN, E-Tree, and E-Access, as well as advanced OAM, SLA, and resiliency features. The temperature-hardened hardware design and support for SyncE and IEEE1588v2 make the TMC-3352S ready for mobile backhaul. The TMC-3352 supports a wide range of data services, including Ethernet, VPLS, and IP VPN, as well as a wide range of AC/DC power inputs and fully pluggable power supply modules, making it highly adaptable and resilient . Furthermore, the TMC-3352 is highly scalable, making it a one-stop solution for the network needs of a wide range of Service Providers, supporting ever increasing bandwidth demands and enabling business growth."We carefully considered every aspect of the TMC-3352S, keeping our Service Provider customers in mind at every step” said Ariel Efrati, CEO, Telco Systems. “This advanced solution is an affordable and compact networking device that delivers flexible and reliable service delivery, perfectly suited to meet the growing demand for high-speed connectivity while ensuring quality and reliability. Telco Systems is committed to the quality of service and response times our customers expect, and we are ready to supply the TMC-3352 at any quantity and with rapid supply times”.“The TMC-3352 is a great fit for Service Providers looking to stay ahead of the curve in their dynamic network environment. With its versatility, scalability, and high-performance architecture, the TMC-3352 is the perfect Network Interface Device for businesses of all sizes”. Said Jason Hyatt, VP and GM America, Telco Systems."We look forward to demonstrating the capabilities of the TMC-3352 at WISPAmerica and connecting with the WISP community," added Hyatt. " We built this device based on commercial and technical requirements directly from our customers, so I’m excited to share it with them, with new prospects and with our partners".WISPAmerica is a key event for the vibrant and evolutionary WISP industry, connecting thousands of industry experts to explore the latest trends and innovations, and showcase new products and services. Telco Systems will be showcasing the TMC 3352, as well as our ground breaking Edge Computing solutions at booth #607, March 7-9, 2023.About Telco SystemsTelco Systems is a leading vendor of innovative communications software products for the new generation of edge computing and enterprise networks. Telco Systems enables global enterprises, communications service providers, and system integrators to build and operate sophisticated virtual networks with powerful edge devices and endless application schemes. Telco Systems' products are successfully deployed at large carriers and enterprises around the world, delivering resilient, secured, and flexible connectivity between thousands of branches and the cloud. EdgilityOS.com , telco.com.