OKW’S NEW CONNECT S ENCLOSURES FOR HANDHELD WIRED ELECTRONICS

OKW has added a new slimline S size to its CONNECT range of handheld plastic enclosures for wired electronics.

Our new CONNECT S is even more handy for compact cable connected devices."
— Sean Bailey
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versatile CONNECT is ideal for data systems engineering, networks, building services technology, safety engineering, IoT/ IIoT sensors, medical devices, measurement and control.

OKW's CONNECT enclosures comprise two sections – one flat and recessed for a membrane keypad, the other curved and tactile. Rounded corners add further ergonomic comfort.

CONNECT’s two shells snap together; there are no fixings screws – reducing assembly time and giving designers a choice of two ‘fronts’. Apertures at both ends can be fitted with either a cable gland or end panel.

The enclosures offer plenty of space for compact displays, LEDs and USB connectors. Inside, the flat section has pillars for fitting PCBs and other components.

New CONNECT S is 1.65” wide, 0.86” high and available in three lengths: 2.36”, 3.54” and 4.72”. (Existing size M is 2.12” x 0.86” x 2.99”/5.56”/6.14”.) All the housings are molded from UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0) in either off-white (RAL 9002) or black (RAL 9005).

Accessories include rail holding clamps, cable gland kits, end panels, wall holders and PCB mounting screws.

OKW can supply CONNECT enclosures fully customized. Services include machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, and installation/assembly of accessories.

Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
CONNECT Handheld Enclosures

