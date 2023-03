OKW’S NEW CONNECT S ENCLOSURES FOR HANDHELD WIRED ELECTRONICS

New CONNECT S enclosures for compact handheld devices with cable connections. CONNECT enclosures with optional rail clip for medical/hospital electronics. CONNECT range now includes sizes S and M giving a total of 12 individual versions.

OKW has added a new slimline S size to its CONNECT range of handheld plastic enclosures for wired electronics.

Our new CONNECT S is even more handy for compact cable connected devices.” — Sean Bailey

BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, March 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Versatile CONNECT is ideal for data systems engineering, networks, building services technology, safety engineering, IoT/ IIoT sensors, medical devices, measurement and control. OKW's CONNECT enclosures comprise two sections – one flat and recessed for a membrane keypad, the other curved and tactile. Rounded corners add further ergonomic comfort.CONNECT’s two shells snap together; there are no fixings screws – reducing assembly time and giving designers a choice of two ‘fronts’. Apertures at both ends can be fitted with either a cable gland or end panel.The enclosures offer plenty of space for compact displays, LEDs and USB connectors. Inside, the flat section has pillars for fitting PCBs and other components.New CONNECT S is 1.65” wide, 0.86” high and available in three lengths: 2.36”, 3.54” and 4.72”. (Existing size M is 2.12” x 0.86” x 2.99”/5.56”/6.14”.) All the housings are molded from UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0) in either off-white (RAL 9002) or black (RAL 9005).Accessories include rail holding clamps, cable gland kits, end panels, wall holders and PCB mounting screws.OKW can supply CONNECT enclosures fully customized . Services include machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, and installation/assembly of accessories.

CONNECT Handheld Enclosures