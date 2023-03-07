Beatroot Music Teams with RoyFi to Give Artists Expedited Access to Advances on Their Royalties
RoyFi is doing vital work for the independent artist community, providing the kind of advances that can make a real impact on their career trajectory. It was a great fit with the work we do.”MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beatroot Music, a leading independent music distributor and part of the Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME) family of companies, has announced a new integration with RoyFi, a company working to solve the problem of access to money for musicians, producers, and songwriters. Qualified artists on the Beatroot roster will now have access to accelerated advance funding decisions from RoyFi, receiving an offer in as little as 60 seconds from submitting an application. It is RoyFi’s first such integration, with more to be announced soon. Subscribe to the RoyFi newsletter to be the first to know about future announcements.
Beatroot artists can easily apply for advances on their royalties by filling out the RoyFi form on the Beatroot website at http://beatroot.com/getadvance. After analyzing the royalties generated by their tracks on streaming services, RoyFi will offer qualified artists an advance funding amount that can be used to build their career while maintaining 100% ownership and control of their rights. They can then choose whether to accept the full advance or just a portion of the funds offered. Once accepted, advances are distributed to artists and paid back to RoyFi through royalties generated by the artist’s catalog.
“RoyFi is doing vital work for the independent artist community, providing the kind of advances that can make a real impact on their career trajectory. It was a great fit with the work we do at Beatroot, and we couldn’t be happier to offer our artists near-instantaneous funding decisions through this integration,” said Steve Corn, Director of Operations at Beatroot. “We are always looking for ways to add more value for the artists on our roster, and we believe this will make a huge impact quickly for those who qualify.”
“We could not have picked a better company to launch our first RoyFi integration with than Beatroot,” said Dawn Griffith, Co-Founder and COO of RoyFi. “Their roster is packed with talented artists, and we can’t wait to help them get a leg up on the competition with our transparent, artist-friendly advances.”
For more information on Beatroot, visit http://beatroot.com. For more information on RoyFi, visit http://royfi.com.
About Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME)
Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME) is a Black-owned full-service entertainment group with global reach, but with its heart in the hometown of modern American music. Founded in 2015 by original Stax Records songwriter/producer and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee David Porter (CEO) and 20+ year business and legal veteran Tony D. Alexander (President and Managing Director), MIME is dedicated to re-establishing Memphis as a key music industry hub while expanding its influence around the world, all while developing and promoting diverse talent on both the creative and business sides of the industry.
MIME’s family of companies includes MIME Publishing, an independent music publishing company that handles Porter’s legendary post-Stax songwriting catalog and other copyrights of some of the most sought-after young producers in hip-hop and R&B; Heavy Hitters Music, a film, TV, and ad sync company with an all-female creative team and Emmy-winning music catalog; Beatroot Music, a leading independent music distributor, as well as its subsidiary Beatroot Africa; and 4U Recording, a state-of the-art recording studio brand with locations in Memphis and Atlanta. For more information, visit http://mimecorp.com.
About RoyFi
RoyFi is a company solving the problem of access to money for musicians, producers, and songwriters.
RoyFi combines the most transparent, artist-friendly terms with the lowest rates in the industry, so that creatives can advance their careers while maintaining 100% ownership and control of their rights.
RoyFi assumes all the financial risk and compensates its partners — distributors, labels, publishers, and other stakeholders in the royalty ecosystem — while empowering them to fast-forward cash to independent artists and rightsholders who need it the most.
RoyFi’s flexible, customizable platform can be white-labeled or co-branded.
The founders of RoyFi have over 45 years of combined experience in finance, the entertainment industry, and technology, and have underwritten nearly $100 million in artist advances. Email info@royfi.com for more information.
