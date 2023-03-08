Galloway’s New Safety Leadership Fable, COACH, Now Available on Audiobook
Attempts to improve safety often disengages and demotivates. This story outlines how leaders can prevent this and create a culture of safety excellence.
Learn how to Create Ownership and Change Happens (COACH)TM.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best-selling author and principal of ProAct Safety, announces his latest release, COACH: A Safety Leadership Fable, is now available in all formats on Amazon (paperback, ebook and audiobook).
— ProAct Safety
About the book:
Regardless of country, industry or type of business, the most critical person to shape performance and culture is the first-line supervisor. Yet, these individuals are often the most undertrained, under-resourced and underutilized leaders in the organization. Far too many super employees become supervisors (and some eventually senior executives) without being developed into the type of leaders the organization requires to succeed.
After writing on topics ranging from strategy, culture, and employee engagement, best-selling author Shawn M. Galloway has turned his focus to safety leadership. Leveraging experiences in developing and coaching leaders across all major industries, Galloway presents his most humorous work yet. COACH tells a story that most leaders, as part of efforts to improve safety, will see themselves in.
Deep in the jungle, we find an independent troop of monkeys who perch atop the tallest trees on the tiniest of branches, picking rare and highly desired fruits and leaves that are carried down to the ground to be packed and sold to the other animals. When the business climate changes and independent groups are consolidated, the cultures clash, and the absurd efforts attempting to improve safety begins, resulting in a troop of distracted, disrupted, disengaged, disinterested and demotivated monkeys.
Knowing there must always be a better way, Lucy, a recently promoted supervisor, seeks out a mentor. She is led to Solophant the elephant and begins to learn and successfully apply the four areas to master to become a COACH: Familiarize, Focus, Feedback, and Facilitate.
After finishing this story, you will have a proven framework for coaching others to improve safety and all aspects of individual and organizational performance and, most importantly, develop the relationships critical for success in your business. Learn how to Create Ownership and Change Happens (COACH)TM.
To order your copy, visit http://www.CoachForSafety.com.
ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY
Shawn M. Galloway is CEO of the global consultancy, ProAct Safety. His consulting clients include most of the best safety-performing organizations within every major industry. Shawn is a trusted advisor, professional speaker, and author of several bestselling books on safety strategy, culture, leadership, and Behavior-Based Safety. He is a monthly columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the industry, having also authored over 700 podcasts, 300 articles and blogs, and 100 videos. Shawn has received awards and recognition for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Professionals, National Safety Council’s Top 40 Rising Stars and Top Ten Speakers, EHS Today Magazine’s 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, ISHN Magazine’s POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World and their newest list: 50 Leaders for Today and Tomorrow, Pro-Sapien’s list of The Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers and is an Avetta Distinguished Fellow. Read more about him and his work at www.ShawnGalloway.com.
ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and behavior-based safety projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.
Traci Long
ProAct Safety Inc.
+1 936-273-8700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube