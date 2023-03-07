Skorpios to Show 1.6Tb/s Tru-SiPh™ Technology at OFC 2023
Skorpios SKRP 6031 1.6T Optical IC transmitting two channels of 800Gbps dataSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skorpios Technologies, Inc., an integrated silicon photonics company, will be showing their 200Gb/s, per lane, technology in a 1.6Tb/s Heterogeneous Integrated Photonic IC (HPIC). On Wednesday, March 8, Skorpios will present data taken in collaboration with Keysight to highlight the performance.
The SKRP 6031 1.6T 2xFR4 TX Heterogeneous Photonic Integrated Circuit (HPIC) is the world’s only single-chip device able to take in 200 Gb/s PAM4 electrical input and generate IEEE 802.3 FR4-compliant optical PAM4 eyes. No external lasers are fiber coupled to the device, and no flip-chip devices are needed on top. In addition, the uncooled HPIC multiplexes the 8 PAM4 optical signals into two single-mode fibers, each with four wavelengths using 1310 nm CWDM.
The matching SKRP 6021 1.6T 2xFR4 RX HPIC, with its polarization insensitive optical paths and integrated optical demux, splits the incoming wavelengths into 8 individual channels and converts them back to electrical signals with no external optical elements required. Both devices are capable of transmission of 800 Gb/s data over a single fiber or 1.6Tb/s over two fibers. Samples will be available in the third quarter, along with FR4, DR4+ and DR8+ implementations of 200G/lane technology.
“We are pleased to show the ground-breaking performance of our 1.6T HPICs,” said David Huff, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Skorpios. “This emerging technology node in the pluggable module space allows us to highlight the advantages of Tru-SiPh™ technology, including compact realization, high signal integrity and integrated lasers at multiple wavelengths.”
About Skorpios Technologies, Inc.
Skorpios is a semiconductor company delivering highly integrated products based upon its proprietary, wafer-scale, heterogeneous integration process. This novel process leverages the existing silicon manufacturing ecosystem to enable high bandwidth interconnectivity at mature CMOS manufacturing costs. Skorpios’ unique platform can be used to address a wide range of applications: high speed video, data and voice communications for networking, cloud computing, consumer, medical, and more. For more information, visit www.skorpiosinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn @Skorpios Technologies and Twitter @Trusiph.
