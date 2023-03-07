CIG Logistics Partners with Commtrex to Increase Visibility and Connectivity to Their Transload Network
HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIG Logistics today announced its partnership with Commtrex to bring visibility and connectivity to its network of transloading locations. Through this partnership, prospective and existing shippers can use the Commtrex platform to easily search for CIG transload facilities by location, commodities handled, and other parameters in order to develop their rail freight options.
CIG Logistics is one of the largest private transload networks in the US. Their technology-driven transloading and storage processes have a proven track record of best business practices for handling proppant and bulk commodities. This partnership with Commtrex brings together two industry-leading rail service providers dedicated to combining best-in-class technology with exceptional transloading and storage services.
Commtrex empowers shippers to effectively move freight by rail by connecting them with relevant information and counterparties. Companies that are looking to gain an advantage through improved service and lower operating costs depend on Commtrex’s expanding rail logistics solutions. Now Commtrex has joined with CIG in continuing efforts to provide shippers with a vast selection of high-quality transload locations across North America.
“The ability to easily connect shippers with transload facilities at origin and destination and help them develop a rail shipping plan will facilitate the continued growth of CIG’s transload footprint across the US,” said Martin Lew, Chief Executive Officer of Commtrex. “Our team is excited to realize new efficiencies for CIG transload partners and shippers as we drive more commercial opportunities through our digital rail logistics platform. There is no other platform that can connect shippers with Class I’s, short line railroads, and transloaders other than Commtrex, and CIG is leveraging that.”
“CIG’s success is based on customer satisfaction with our facilities, our people, and our technology,” said David Nightingale, Chief Executive Officer of CIG. “Partnering with Commtrex will allow our existing customers and our new customers ease in planning their shipments and transloading opportunities. Commtrex’s reach in the rail transloading space is unmatched. Partnering with them will give CIG more exposure to a wider range of customers and products while giving Commtrex’s customers easy access to some of CIG’s premier transloading locations.”
About CIG Logistics
CIG is one of the premier transloaders in the USA with facilities in TX, NM, OK, NY, TN, OH, and SC. CIG is a portfolio company of Energy Capital Partners and provides rail and trucking transloading in bulk commodities, food-grade commodities, chemicals, lubricants, lumber, cement, plastics, recycled products, and renewable energy assets. More information about CIG Logistics can be found at www.ciglogistics.com.
About Commtrex
Commtrex is a tech-enabled rail logistics and fleet management services provider with a team of experienced rail professionals, an extensive network of partners, and a best-in-class technology platform that simplifies the movement of freight by rail. As a highly trusted, effective, and data-driven platform, Commtrex is creating a more efficient way for shippers to connect with transloaders, warehouses, terminals, and ports while also managing their rail fleets and simplifying how they move freight across North America. Commtrex has grown to over 3,500 active members with 1,500 shippers, 1,700 transload locations, and has partnered with all seven Class I Railroads. More information about Commtrex can be found at www.commtrex.com.
