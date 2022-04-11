Commtrex Expands its Rail Logistics Offerings by Acquiring Precision Rail Management Group
HOUSTON, TX, US, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commtrex, the largest platform connecting professionals in the rail industry, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Precision Rail Management Group (PRMG), a company that provides managed rail logistics services for shippers, short line railroads, transloaders, and trading firms. This expansion allows Commtrex to provide an entirely new service offering for shippers, including a program designed specifically for those who are new to rail. Other services include managed rail shipping solutions, short line railroad & transload support, and customized reports & dashboards.
“Shippers today are facing increasingly complex and volatile supply chains, capacity constraints, and rising transportation costs,” said Martin Lew, CEO of Commtrex. “As organizations look to integrate rail within their multi-modal logistics strategy, many don’t have the logistics teams or technology to support these efforts. The acquisition of PRMG immediately allows Commtrex to offer comprehensive managed services to rail shippers. Commtrex serves as an extension of their team and allows them to focus on their core business.”
PRMG brings a combined 20+ years of working with shippers and interfacing with railroads in order to help solve their supply chain issues. Shipping by rail can be complicated, and effectively managing the lifecycle of a rail shipment requires a considerable amount of time and a high level of expertise.
“PRMG is excited to be part of the Commtrex team,” said Peter Sheldon, CEO of Precision Rail Management Group. “Commtrex adds another dimension of resources, partnerships, and technology that we are confident will be valuable for our customers. I believe that our combined capabilities will further strengthen Commtrex’s ability to provide self-serve and now full-service solutions that simplify shipping by rail for customers within North America.”
Lew also said that the addition of rail logistics services comes at a time when shippers are looking for value-added services that will save their companies time and money and improve the flexibility of their supply chain program.
About Commtrex
Commtrex is the largest tech-enabled rail logistics platform empowering shippers to find and connect with transload services, storage locations, lessors, and a wide range of service providers. Commtrex is a highly trusted, effective, and data-driven platform that is modernizing how the rail industry connects. Within three years, Commtrex has grown to over 2,600 active members, many of whom are commodity shippers moving freight by rail across North America.
About Precision Rail Management Group (PRMG)
PRMG partners with companies to help manage and support their rail logistics programs. Their tailored rail services include rail shipment and fleet planning, execution, in-transit management, invoice settlement, business intelligence, reporting, and analytics. Through a blend of best-in-class technology and experience, their solutions save time, reduce costs, and improve services for organizations seeking to leverage the benefits of rail.
