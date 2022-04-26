Commtrex Named to Logistics Tech Outlook’s 2022 Top 10 Freight Management Solutions Companies List
EINPresswire.com/ -- Commtrex, the largest platform connecting professionals in the rail industry by providing self-serve and fully managed solutions, is pleased to be recognized as the only company in the rail industry to win the Logistics Tech Outlook 2022 Top 10 Freight Management Solutions award. This award spotlights thought leaders in the freight management sector who are transforming industry trends, restructuring best practices, and pioneering innovations.
Logistics Tech Outlook offers professionals the most widespread collection of technology trends that help develop organizations and assist transportation companies in increasing their ROI. Through their printed magazine and digital platform, Logistics Tech Outlook helps companies better understand the dynamics of the logistics industry with contributors from the most established logistics and transportation organizations.
"Commtrex is honored and excited to be a part of the Top 10 Freight Management Solutions Companies list,” said Commtrex’s Chief Executive Officer, Martin Lew. “Moving freight by rail can be one of the most effective and economical modes of transportation. However, managing the lifecycle of a rail shipment can be complicated, and doing it well requires a considerable amount of time, expertise, and technology. Our mission at Commtrex is to simplify this process,” said Lew.
Commtrex has created one centralized platform for shippers to efficiently connect with resources that support the global supply chain ecosystem. And now with a complete set of logistics services, Commtrex is recognized as an industry leader in assisting shippers with managed rail shipping solutions, short line railroad & transload support, and customized reports & dashboards.
About Commtrex
Commtrex is the largest self-serve and fully managed rail logistics platform empowering shippers to find and connect with transload services, storage locations, warehouses, lessors, and a wide range of service providers. Commtrex is a highly trusted, effective, and data-driven platform that is improving how the rail industry connects. Within three years, Commtrex has grown to over 2,400 active members, many of whom are commodity shippers moving freight by rail across North America, and has partnered with all seven Class I Railroads. More information about Commtrex can be found at www.commtrex.com.
Alison Babcock
