Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,304 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 377,443 in the last 365 days.

Summer 2023 Assessment Development Opportunities

The NDE Statewide Assessment team is seeking educators to participate in assessment development and review opportunities.  Stipends are available.  Find the application for ELA, Math, Science, and Alternate work on the Test Development & Application webpage.

You just read:

Summer 2023 Assessment Development Opportunities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more