PWTech welcomes Vincent Rada to leadership team
Wastewater solutions provider welcomes Denver-based RSM to better serve clients in western US and Canada
Vince’s forward-thinking character is perfectly suited to help our customers during this time of accelerating change.”ROSEDALE, MD., USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Process Wastewater Technologies LLC (PWTech), an American manufacturer of wastewater equipment, welcomes Vincent Rada as sales manager for the western US and Canada. Rada brings more than six years of water industry experience and will provide support for municipal and industrial treatment facilities across the region. The strategic hire is a response to a sharp increase in demand for high quality treatment systems to meet evolving environmental requirements.
— Alex Davey, PWTech president
“We are very excited to have Vincent on the team,” said Alex Davey, PWTech president. “I’ve known him for years and believe he will be a great addition to our growing team. Vince’s forward-thinking character is perfectly suited to help our customers during this time of accelerating change.”
Rada has previously served the industry in both engineering and sales roles in municipal and industrial sectors. As a Colorado native, he understands the unique challenges facing the area, including a push for wastewater reuse stemming from prolonged drought conditions. Recent years have also seen a heightened public interest in the makeup of biosolids used in agricultural fertilizer.
Rada, who holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Missouri, will be largely focused on the Volute product line in his territory, introducing its capabilities to new utilities and supporting existing clients.
About PWTech
Process Wastewater Technologies LLC (PWTech) is a leading American manufacturer and supplier of unique technologies for use in the water and wastewater industries. It is best known for the Volute™ technology for sludge thickening and dewatering, as well as a number screening products utilized in the CSO/SSO market.
PWTech undertakes manufacturing in the USA utilizing using only American produced stainless steel (no carbon steel) for the manufacture of its products. Few other manufacturers in the industry can make this claim.
