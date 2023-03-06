South Pacific Tourism Exchange Buyer Registration Fees Waived Ahead Of May Event

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) has today announced the decision by the SPTO Marketing Sub-Committee to waive the South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) 2023 Buyer registration fee of FJ$600.

The 2023 SPTE, will be held at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand in Christchurch, from 12-13 May. SPTE offers international travel buyers the convenience of familiarizing themselves with a wide selection of suppliers and products from the Pacific under one roof.

In acknowledging the announcement of the fee waiver, SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker encouraged interested buyers to make the most of this opportunity, noting that SPTE presents a unique platform showcasing a diverse range of tourism products and services from across the Pacific.

Mr. Cocker added that the underlying goal of attending SPTE was business networking and increasing buyer and seller visibility. In that regard, Mr. Cocker noted that networking at SPTE has often resulted in long-lasting relationships and productive business opportunities.

“We are two months away from the 2023 SPTE event and this announcement could not have come at a better time. The fee waiver is a one-off opportunity from which we are anticipating an increase in buyers, particularly from emerging markets”. Through SPTE 2023, we are looking forward to presenting a platform for our Pacific tourism operators to connect with new and existing markets that showcase the best of what the Pacific has to offer,” said Mr. Cocker.

SPTO Manager Marketing, Zaheer Hassan, confirmed that the SPTE organising committee would liaise with buyers who have already paid their registration fees.

“SPTE 2023 is now one of the few global tradeshows to waive registration fees as a means of supporting post-COVID recovery and to welcome back buyers back into the Pacific region. SPTE is an excellent platform for brand awareness, but also a fantastic opportunity to improve overall recognition within the industry and the region. SPTE allows potential customers, partners, and competitors to better understand what tourism in the Pacific is about and how it is unique,” Mr Hassan said.

To date, SPTE 2023 has confirmed 46 buyers and 56 sellers. To access more information on SPTE 2023, please click here: www.sptexchange.org

To register as a Buyer at SPTE 2023, please visit www.sptexchange.org/buyers