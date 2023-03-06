Pacific Tourism Organisation Welcomes Fiji’s Permanent Secretary for Tourism

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) was pleased to host Fiji’s newly appointed Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Ms. Salaseini Daunabuna, at its Suva office on Wednesday 22nd February.

Ms. Daunabuna met with SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker, Ms. Christina Leala Gale (Manager Sustainable Tourism) and Ms. Tahitia Kamea (Manager Executive & Special Projects).

The SPTO team provided Ms. Daunabuna with an overview of regional tourism and the work of SPTO, including a geo park development initiative from which Fiji stands to benefit along with Vanuatu, Tuvalu and Samoa. The SPTO CEO also took the opportunity to update Ms. Daunabuna on the upcoming SPTO meetings and South Pacific Tourism Exchange, all of which are to be convened in Christchurch, New Zealand, from 10th – 13th May. Mr. Cocker noted that as a leading destination in the region Fiji has an important role to play in helping SPTO fulfil its region- wide tourism mandate.

“We look forward to working closely with Fiji’s Ministry of Tourism and Tourism Fiji to ensure that our industry continues to be a driver of social inclusion, widespread economic prosperity and community well-being. SPTO has long enjoyed a strong relationship with Fiji and we remain committed to building on that partnership to add value to our industry, for the benefit of tourism’s many stakeholders”.

In acknowledging the importance of the visit and increasing her awareness of SPTO and regional tourism developments Ms. Daunabuna noted that the Fiji government is committed to strengthening regional engagement.

“The Ministry is fully supportive of SPTO’s mandate and the ways in which Fiji can contribute to that work, for the benefit of the organisation’s diverse membership and stakeholders throughout our Blue Pacific”, she said.