Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework Is A Finalist For The 34th National Banksia Sustainability Awards

The Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework (PSTPF), developed by TRC Tourism and the Pacific Tourism Organisation, is a national awards finalist in the 34th National Banksia Sustainability Awards.

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Banksia Sustainability Awards is Australia’s most prestigious and longest-running sustainability award. The Sustainable Tourism Award category recognises outstanding achievements by organisations championing the protection, conservation, and regeneration of the environment.

As national–level awards, the submission was made by TRC Tourism. However, SPTO welcomes this recognition of TRC’s work with SPTO and its 20 Pacific Island member countries, acknowledging that it highlights the Pacific’s commitment to sustainability as travel resumes post-pandemic.

An essential priority action under the PSTPF is the development of sustainability standards for the region, which will guide destinations and industries in meeting the broader goals set out in the PSTPF. Currently, SPTO, through its Division of Sustainable Tourism, is progressing with the development of the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Standard (PSTS) under the New Zealand government-funded Pacific Digital Tourism Transformation Project.

TRC Tourism consultant Penny Spoelder highlighted that the project recognised the importance of the PSTPF in growing livelihoods for the wellbeing of Pacific people while protecting their unique cultures and the land and waters upon which they depend.

“We want to congratulate the SPTO and their members for being recognised for their leadership in sustainable tourism. Your vision and commitment speak to this Banksia Sustainability Award nomination for Sustainable Tourism. TRC is deeply honoured to have worked with the SPTO and their members on the Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework – our work together is world-leading”, she said.

In congratulating Ms Spoelder and the TRC Tourism team, SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker acknowledged the opportunity to showcase this vital piece of work.

“The Banksia Awards are a great platform for highlighting our joint efforts in support of progressing the achievement of SDGs through tourism. The PSTPF is closely aligned to the 2030 agenda and enshrines our commitment to the shared vision of Pacific Islands that are empowered by and benefitting from resilient, prosperous, and inclusive tourism”.

“We are grateful to TRC Tourism for recognizing the importance of this work, and we also acknowledge our membership and partners that have contributed to the development of the PSTPF and ongoing processes surrounding the PSTS”, he said.

The 34th National Banksia Sustainability Awards winners will be announced at the Award Presentation on March 23rd at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. More information on the National Awards Finalists can be found here.