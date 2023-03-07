Pay with #Bitcoin or #EGLD to attend the Largest European Crypto Event
Now You can Pay with #Bitcoin or #EGLD to attend Crypto Expo Europe on March 19-20 in BucharestBUCHAREST, ROMANIA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just 2 weeks till Crypto Expo Europe, the largest European crypto event, kicks off. Now everyone can Pay with #Bitcoin or #EGLD to attend Crypto Expo Europe on March 19-20 in Bucharest.
Gathering partners like Binance, Nasdaq, Kucoin and Tokero, this blockchain event stands out with a lineup never before seen in scope and variety, arriving quickly on everyone's event list for 2023.
Crypto Expo Europe is the ultimate destination for all those who want to stay updated with the latest developments in the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain. This event is going to be a game-changer, bringing together some of the biggest names in the industry under one roof. For everyone looking to expand your knowledge and network with like-minded individuals, then you simply can't afford to miss this event.
