Datalogz Aims to End “BI Sprawl” - Raises $2.3M in Seed Funding After Successful Pilots with Fortune 500 Companies

Datalogz, a Business Intelligence Ops platform on a mission to end BI and analytics sprawl, announced today the closing of a $2.3M round of seed funding.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datalogz, a Business Intelligence Ops platform on a mission to end BI and analytics sprawl, announced today the closing of a $2.3M round of seed funding. The round was led by Squadra Ventures, with participation by Berkeley SkyDeck, Trajectory Capital Partners, and Mana Ventures.
Companies today have an ever-growing pile of reports from data. While this abundance provides access to the information that companies need to succeed, the high volume frequently becomes unmanageable. The amount of reports isn’t just overwhelming. It creates serious risk.
“BI sprawl” becomes a threat when companies reach an unmanageably high volume of reports being created. Reporting mistakes result in enormous costs, reduced data integrity from data propagation in BI tools and cause security risks. The lack of optimization in the BI environment drives up unnecessary data warehouse spend, licensing costs, duplicate compute, cloud storage fees, and more.
“As a data analyst and BI Admin at JetBlue, I experienced firsthand the pain of a sprawling BI environment – limited observability, tool overload, and huge costs associated with running reports that nobody ever read,” says Logan Havern, CEO and Co-Founder.
As enterprises invest in cloud migration and digital transformation, the top-down mandate to be “data driven” is nearly universal — but more often than not it results in the generation of hundreds of thousands of reports that go unread, costing companies millions and posing significant risk.
Datalogz helps organizations overcome these issues by plugging into the metadata and logs from BI tools to instantly identify and recommend solutions for duplication, misreporting, inefficient queries, anomalies in usage, and unwanted costs.
Datalogz integrates with leading BI tools including Power BI, Tableau, Looker, Qlik, Spotfire, and Mode, and is a Microsoft-verified application provider for Power BI. The current platform deploys in minutes in AWS and Azure and can be accessed online.
By connecting their existing BI tools with the Datalogz platform, BI Admins, Heads of Data, and Chief Data Officers can instantly assess and manage the thousands or even millions of dashboards and reports being generated. The platform detects critical issues such as downtime, duplication, and governance risk, and offers real-time recommendations and workflows for reducing duplication, flagging anomalies, and updating stale data sets.
BI Ops creates the guardrails that make enterprise-wide BI initiatives successful by increasing optimization and leveraging best practices from DevOps. With Datalogz, data and analytics leaders have a new tool that can streamline their decision making, improve data reliability and governance, and optimize their BI infrastructure and architecture.
“Just as DevOps revolutionized software development and deployment 15 years ago, BI Ops will transform the way that organizations manage and derive insight from their data and metadata,” said Havern.
After graduating from the Berkeley SkyDeck Accelerator in September 2022, Havern and his team have engaged in successful pilots with Fortune 500 companies that prove out potential cost savings in the millions within the first year.
Along with Havern, the Datalogz team includes Pablo Lerdo de Tejada, co-founder and COO, Tina Bhatia, co-founder and Head of Business Development, and Tom Juntunen, Head of Engineering.
“Logan and the Datalogz team are hungry, empathetic to the users they serve, and have the right experience to help data-driven organizations cut costs, reduce risks, and increase efficiency within their business intelligence environment,” said Guy Filippelli, Managing Partner at Squadra Ventures. “We’re excited to support Datalogz mission to improve the applied usage of data across industries and sectors, making data more accessible and impactful.”
Funding will be used to continue validation of consistent use cases for enterprise customers, build out critical risk and compliance features, and develop additional integrations with data tools. The full team will collocate in New York at their HQ in Long Island City. With the funding, Filippelli joins the Datalogz Board of Directors.
The company will be premiering the Datalogz platform at the Gartner Data and Analytics Conference on March 20-22, 2023 in Orlando, FL, demo meetings can be scheduled at https://bit.ly/DatalogzatGartner.
The company has open positions, including a Full-Stack Engineer and Analytics Engineer, which can be found at https://www.datalogz.io/careers.
Datalogz is offering complimentary BI environment assessments for data-mature enterprise customers, registration is available at https://www.datalogz.io/book.
