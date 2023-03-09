MultiLane Joins Largest Ever OIF Multi-Vendor Interoperability Demonstration at OFC 2023

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OIF Hosts Largest Ever Multi-Vendor Interoperability Demonstration of the Critical Solutions Accelerating Implementation of Next-Generation Capabilities at OFC 2023; Celebrates 25 Years of Interoperability Work

OIF will host its largest ever demonstration of multi-vendor interoperability at this year’s OFC 2023, March 7-9 in San Diego, CA, featuring four fundamental technology areas - 400ZR optics; Co-Packaging architectures; Common Electrical I/O (CEI) channels; and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) implementations. The demos will be both live and static at OIF’s booth, #5101. Additional information can be found at https://www.oiforum.com/meetings-events/oif-ofc-2023/

Headlining MultiLane’s presence at the OIF booth is the MultiLane Nexus Analyzer streamlines device interoperability with a suite of powerful debugging tools that take some of the most time-consuming parts of CMIS/SFF validation and displays them in one easy-to-read GUI: including, state machine and data path state machine testing, in-rush current measurements from the host side, I2C R/W commands and packet analysis in target, initiator, and bypass modes, and a CMIS/SFF register sweep that provides a page by page register validation.

Another highlight, MultiLane’s suite of test fixtures include Module and Host Compliance Boards and the company’s latest offering: a cabled host compliance board (CHCB). Providing signal integrity performance on par with that of a PCB-based HCB, the CHCB offers significantly greater flexibility, allowing access to adjacent host ports for simultaneous testing.

The rest of MultiLane’s OIF demos reinforce the theme of 800G maturity that is emblematic of the company’s overall presence at OFC, including the company’s line of Active Loopbacks, which condense instrument-grade measurements into a DSP-based, ThunderBERT-enabled, module.

MultiLane’s demos can also be found at their booth 5809 and at their partners’ booths around the exhibition floor.

About

MultiLane is a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes, and a host of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP28, QSFP-DD, OSFP, and other standards. MultiLane’s products are used to test semiconductors, ACCs, DACs, AOCs, AECs, backplane cables, optical transceivers, and system switch cards.

